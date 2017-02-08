CenturyLink, Inc. Earnings Retreat 43% In Q4
08.02.17 22:58
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings fell to $167 million, or $0.31 per share. This was down from $293 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $4.29 billion. This was down from $4.48 billion last year.
CenturyLink, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $167 Mln. vs. $293 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -43.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.54 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -42.6% -Revenue (Q4): $4.29 Bln vs. $4.48 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.2%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.51 - $0.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.23 - $4.29 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,3129 $
|24,43 $
|-0,1171 $
|-0,48%
|09.02./17:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1567001060
|866405
|33,45 $
|22,86 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,76 €
|-1,09%
|17:13
|Stuttgart
|22,648 €
|-0,32%
|10:46
|NYSE
|24,3129 $
|-0,48%
|17:28
|München
|23,01 €
|-2,09%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|22,714 €
|-2,44%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|22,64 €
|-2,58%
|09:53
|Berlin
|22,47 €
|-3,19%
|08:08
