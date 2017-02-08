CenturyLink, Inc. Earnings Retreat 43% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.





The company said its earnings fell to $167 million, or $0.31 per share. This was down from $293 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $4.29 billion. This was down from $4.48 billion last year.

CenturyLink, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $167 Mln. vs. $293 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -43.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.54 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -42.6% -Revenue (Q4): $4.29 Bln vs. $4.48 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.2%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.51 - $0.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.23 - $4.29 Bln

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM