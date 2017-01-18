Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cameco":
Cameco Posting Steep Loss After Profit Warning
18.01.17 19:12
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canadian uranium producer Cameco (CCJ) has fallen sharply during trading on Wednesday, plunging by 15.8 percent. Shares of Cameco are pulling back further off the eight-month closing high set last Friday.
The drop by Cameco comes after the company warned of weaker than expected full-year earnings due to a weak uranium market.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,75 $
|10,85 $
|0,90 $
|+8,29%
|19.01./18:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA13321L1085
|882017
|13,59 $
|7,41 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,121 €
|+9,05%
|18:36
|NYSE
|11,76 $
|+8,39%
|18:22
|Stuttgart
|11,017 €
|+7,72%
|18:18
|Frankfurt
|10,95 €
|+6,85%
|17:29
|Berlin
|10,48 €
|+2,24%
|15:22
|München
|10,34 €
|-0,10%
|15:27
|Düsseldorf
|10,20 €
|-8,27%
|09:18
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|144
|Atomenergie Einstieg ? oder A.
|09:51
|Löschung
|20.04.16
|1
|ein schöner Chart und es sind .
|10.05.06