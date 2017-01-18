Cameco Posting Steep Loss After Profit Warning

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cameco":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canadian uranium producer Cameco (CCJ) has fallen sharply during trading on Wednesday, plunging by 15.8 percent. Shares of Cameco are pulling back further off the eight-month closing high set last Friday.





The drop by Cameco comes after the company warned of weaker than expected full-year earnings due to a weak uranium market.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

