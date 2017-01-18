Erweiterte Funktionen

Cameco Posting Steep Loss After Profit Warning




18.01.17 19:12
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canadian uranium producer Cameco (CCJ) has fallen sharply during trading on Wednesday, plunging by 15.8 percent. Shares of Cameco are pulling back further off the eight-month closing high set last Friday.


The drop by Cameco comes after the company warned of weaker than expected full-year earnings due to a weak uranium market.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



