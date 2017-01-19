Erweiterte Funktionen


CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited : Net Asset Value(s)




19.01.17 15:32
dpa-AFX


From:               CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited LEI:                  549300KMGN75B0PTWT07 Date:                19 January 2017




Net Asset Value


The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the Company is noted below in pence per share.

NAVs are calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.



The NAV per ordinary share as at the close of business on 18 January 2017 was:


Pence per  Share Cum  Ex Income  Income



  Basic 58.44   57.26







For further information please contact:


Martin Cassels / Claire Simpson R&H Fund Services Limited 0131 550 3760/ 3766




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


Source: CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited via GlobeNewswire



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



