British Land Q3 Retailer Sales Edge Up; Lifts Dividend




19.01.17 08:27
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Co plc (BRLAF, BTLCY, BLND.

L) reported Thursday that its retailer sales for the third quarter were up 0.6% year on year outperforming the benchmark by 200 basis points.


Footfall for the quarter was negative 0.6% year on year outperforming the benchmark by 220 bps.


Chris Grigg, Chief Executive said, "British Land has had a positive quarter reflecting the strong positioning of our portfolio and our engagement with occupiers and consumers. We have completed over 400,000 sq ft of lettings across the business and are progressing discussions with a broad range of occupiers."


Further, the company said its third interim dividend payment for the quarter will be 7.30 pence per share, a 3% increase on the comparable period last year. The dividend will be paid on May 5 to shareholders on the register at close of business on March 31.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



