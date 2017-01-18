Erweiterte Funktionen



Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. Profit Advances 14% In Q4




18.01.17 22:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

(BPFH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $15.76 million, or $0.19 per share. This was up from $13.82 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $15.76 Mln. vs. $13.82 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.19 vs. $0.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.21


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,45 $ 16,10 $ 0,35 $ +2,17% 19.01./18:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1011191053 924513 16,90 $ 9,34 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 16,45 $ +2,17%  18:12
Berlin 14,975 € +2,08%  08:08
Frankfurt 15,052 € +1,61%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...