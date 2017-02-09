Erweiterte Funktionen

Boeing: Singapore Airlines Commits To Buy 20 777-9s, 19 787-10 Dreamliners




09.02.17 11:06
dpa-AFX


CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced Thursday that Singapore Airlines has announced its commitment to purchase 20 777-9s and 19 787-10 Dreamliners.

The national carrier and 787-10 launch customer also announced its recommitment for its previous order for 30 787-10 airplanes.


The 777-9 will be the largest and most efficient twin-engine commercial jet in the world with the lowest operating cost per seat of any commercial airplane. The 787-10 is the third member of the super-efficient, passenger-pleasing 787 Dreamliner family.


When finalized, the order will be posted on the Boeing Orders and Deliveries website, the company noted.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



