Erweiterte Funktionen


BoE's Cunliffe Says Business Investment To Remain Very Weak




08.02.17 15:51
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Business investment in the United Kingdom is set remain very weak in the near term in the backdrop of the "Brexit", before picking up, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said Wednesday.


Based on the assessment in the February Inflation report, released last week, the expected weakness is consistent with survey indicators of investment intentions that remain subdued and elevated uncertainty, Cunliffe said in a speech at the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce.


"Ultimately, the outlook for business investment, like the outlook for the economy more generally over the forecast period, depends largely on how households and businesses react to Brexit and on the process that accompanies it," the policymaker said.


He also pointed out that the adverse impact of the recent financial crisis on investment could be still around in the form of higher hurdle rate risk premia.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:35 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 16. Februa [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 10. Februar [...]
17:19 , dpa-AFX
Price Nomination As HHS Secretary Heads To [...]
17:19 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (deutsc [...]
17:17 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...