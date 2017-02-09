Bloomberg : Boeing Front-Runner For $13.8 Bln Singapore Air Order

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Boeing":

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) is the front-runner as Singapore Airlines Ltd.



closes in on an order for at least 35 wide-body aircraft amid a battle with Chinese and Middle Eastern carriers, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Singapore is considering buying 20 of Boeing's long-range 777-9 jets, which are set to debut at decade's end, after studying a rival bid for Airbus Group SE's A350 aircraft. The carrier also is poised to take at least 19 of the Boeing 787-10, the longest Dreamliner model, the report said.

Those aircraft would be valued at $13.8 billion based on list prices, before the discounts that are customary in the industry. The order could be unveiled this week, the report said.

The aircraft to be purchased would replace aging Boeing models such as the 777-300ER, while giving Singapore Air or its low-cost subsidiaries rights to Boeing aircraft not yet on the market.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM