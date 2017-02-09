Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Boeing":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Bloomberg : Boeing Front-Runner For $13.8 Bln Singapore Air Order




09.02.17 03:32
dpa-AFX


CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) is the front-runner as Singapore Airlines Ltd.

closes in on an order for at least 35 wide-body aircraft amid a battle with Chinese and Middle Eastern carriers, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.


Singapore is considering buying 20 of Boeing's long-range 777-9 jets, which are set to debut at decade's end, after studying a rival bid for Airbus Group SE's A350 aircraft. The carrier also is poised to take at least 19 of the Boeing 787-10, the longest Dreamliner model, the report said.


Those aircraft would be valued at $13.8 billion based on list prices, before the discounts that are customary in the industry. The order could be unveiled this week, the report said.


The aircraft to be purchased would replace aging Boeing models such as the 777-300ER, while giving Singapore Air or its low-cost subsidiaries rights to Boeing aircraft not yet on the market.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
164,51 $ 163,81 $ 0,70 $ +0,43% 09.02./17:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0970231058 850471 170,00 $ 102,10 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		154,43 € +0,68%  17:23
Stuttgart 153,65 € +0,44%  15:32
NYSE 164,51 $ +0,43%  17:23
Frankfurt 153,908 € -0,02%  16:54
Berlin 153,29 € -0,14%  08:08
München 153,00 € -0,91%  08:00
Hamburg 153,00 € -0,93%  08:10
Hannover 153,00 € -0,93%  08:09
Düsseldorf 153,11 € -1,25%  09:52
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Vorhersage für 2017/2018 13.09.16
12 Boeing bekommt den Dreamliner. 04.03.16
4 Boeing 26.02.16
43 Boeing im Sturzflug... 16.12.14
68 Boeing 787 Rollout am 7.8.07 19.07.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...