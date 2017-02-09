Erweiterte Funktionen



BGC Partners Inc. Reports 75% Decline In Q4 Bottom Line




09.02.17 14:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.


The company said its earnings came in at $16.08 million, or $0.06 per share. This was down from $63.41 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $673.2 million. This was down from $674.9 million last year.


BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $16.08 Mln. vs. $63.41 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -74.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.06 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.0% -Revenue (Q4): $673.2 Mln vs. $674.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.3%


-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $65 - $700 Mln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,50 $ 11,01 $ 0,49 $ +4,45% 09.02./16:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US05541T1016 A0NJH6 11,58 $ 8,18 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 10,658 € +5,65%  15:44
Berlin 10,81 € +5,57%  16:32
Nasdaq 11,50 $ +4,45%  16:57
Frankfurt 10,667 € +4,25%  15:43
München 10,41 € -0,72%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...