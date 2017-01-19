Erweiterte Funktionen

BB&T Corporation Announces 18% Rise In Q4 Profit




19.01.17 12:09
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BB&T Corporation (BBT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $592 million, or $0.72 per share. This was higher than $502 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $2.73 billion. This was up from $2.52 billion last year.


BB&T Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $592 Mln. vs. $502 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
