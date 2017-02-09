Australian Dollar Slides Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.





The Australian dollar fell to 2-day lows of 1.4040 against the euro and 85.36 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3992 and 85.56, respectively.

Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to 2-day lows of 0.7610 and 1.0011 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7644 and 1.0047, respectively.

If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.43 against the euro, 84.00 against the yen, 0.74 against the greenback and 0.98 against the loonie.

