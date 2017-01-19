Australian Dollar Advances Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


19.01.17 08:46
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Australian dollar drifted higher against most major opponents in pre-European deals on Thursday.


The aussie rebounded to 0.7538 against the greenback, from its early 2-day low of 0.7493.


The aussie strengthened to a 3-day high of 1.0544 against the kiwi, near 5-week high of 86.41 against the yen and near a 2-month high of 0.9995 the loonie, from its early lows of 1.0522, 85.94 and 0.9939, respectively.


If the aussie extends rise, it may find resistance around 0.77 against the greenback, 89.00 versus the yen, 1.07 against the kiwi and 1.01 versus the loonie.


