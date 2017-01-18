Erweiterte Funktionen


Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday




18.01.17 23:47
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release unemployment figures for December, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.


The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.7 percent, with the addition of 10,000 jobs expected following the gain of 39,100 in November. The participation rate is called steady at 64.6 percent.


Australia also will see the inflation forecast for January; in December, consumer prices were forecast to have risen 3.4 percent on year.


New Zealand will see January results for the consumer confidence index from ANZ; in December, the index slid 2.1 percent to a score of 124.5.


Japan will provide December numbers for Tokyo condominium sales; in November, sales skidded 22.7 percent on year.


Hong Kong will see December data for unemployment; in November, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.


The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.00 percent.


The central bank in Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.75 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:15 , dpa-AFX
Report: Lockheed Nearing Huge Pentagon Cont [...]
18:14 , dpa-AFX
European Markets Finished Mixed After ECB R [...]
18:09 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)
18:07 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)
18:03 , dpa-AFX
Treasury Secretary Nominee Mnuchin Denies R [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...