Asian Markets Mostly Higher Amid Cautious Trades

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday in cautious trades amid the ongoing political uncertainty in both Europe and the U.



S. However, the Japanese market declined on a stronger yen. Gold prices rose for the fifth straight session overnight, while crude oil prices edged higher.

The Australian market slipped into negative territory after opening higher following the lackluster cues from Wall Street as well as Europe amid the ongoing political uncertainty in both Europe and the U.S.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 10.80 points or 0.19 percent to 5,640.60, after rising to a high of 5,671.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 8.30 points or 0.15 percent to 5,695.10.

In the mining space, BHP Billiton is losing more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down almost 3 percent.

Rio Tinto is down 0.6 percent after reporting a hefty profit for fiscal 2016 even as revenues declined, while the miner also trimmed its annual dividend.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.6 percent.

Suncorp reported a 1 percent increase in profit for the half year ended December 31 on higher revenues and said it expects margins to grow in the second half of the year. The financial services company's shares are advancing 0.5 percent.

AMP slipped to a full-year loss due to impairments in its wealth protection business and announced a A$500 million share buyback to start in the first quarter of this year. The wealth manager's shares are rising almost 3 percent.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining is lower by more than 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is adding 1 percent after gold prices rose for the fifth session overnight.

Oil stocks are mixed as crude oil prices edged higher overnight. Oil Search is rising almost 1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is down 0.5 percent and Santos is unchanged.

AGL Energy reported a profit for the first half of the year and raised its full-year outlook. The energy retailer's shares are gaining almost 3 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7638, up slightly from US$0.7632 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market is declining following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street as well as on a stronger yen. Investors shrugged off better-than-expected core machine orders data.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 44.93 points or 0.24 percent to 18,962.67, off a low of 18,889.08 earlier.

Among the major exporters, Toshiba and Panasonic are down more than 1 percent each and Canon is declining 0.3 percent, while Sony is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

Hitachi's shares are losing almost 7 percent after Mitsubishi Heavy Industries asked the company to pay $6.7 billion to cover costs related to their joint venture working on a South African power plant.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is down almost 2 percent and Honda is losing more than 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financial is down 0.5 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is adding almost 1 percent, while JX Holdings is declining more than 1 percent as crude oil prices edged higher overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Sumco Corp. is rising more than 8 percent, Nichirei Corp. is gaining almost 6 percent and DeNA Co. is rising more than 3 percent.

On the flip side, Ebara Corp. is losing almost 9 percent, and Citizen Watch is lower by more than 4 percent.

On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan were up 6.7 percent on month in December, coming in at 889.8 billion yen. That topped forecasts for an increase of 3.1 percent following the 5.1 percent contraction in November.

The Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.1 percent on year in January, standing at 961.6 trillion yen. That exceeded forecasts for a gain of 4.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.

The M3 money stock was up an annual 3.5 percent to 1,285.9 trillion yen - in line with expectations and up from 3.4 percent in the previous month.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 112 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia and Taiwan are all higher. The markets in Malaysia are closed on Thursday for Thaipusam.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction and eventually closed mixed on Wednesday as traders seemed reluctant to make significant amid another relatively quiet day on the U.S. economic front.

Ongoing political uncertainty in both Europe and the U.S. may also have kept some traders on the sidelines.

While the Dow dipped 35.95 points or 0.2 percent to 20,054.34, the Nasdaq edged up 8.24 points or 0.2 percent to 5,682.45 and the S&P 500 crept up 1.59 points or 0.1 percent to 2,294.67.

The major European markets also ended mixed on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil futures were flat Wednesday despite government data confirming a gargantuan build in U.S. oil inventories last week. WTI crude for March delivery edged up $0.17 or 0.3 percent to close at $52.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

