Asian Markets Exhibit Mixed Trend

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are once again exhibiting a mixed trend on Thursday following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street and upbeat comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen about the U.



S. economy. Some of the markets have pared their initial gains on caution ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

The Australian market advanced as investors turned optimistic after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy is strengthening and interest rates are likely to rise. Investors also responded positively to local corporate earnings and merger news.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 22.70 points or 0.40 percent to 5,701.50, off a high of 5,720.90. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 19.70 points or 0.34 percent to 5,753.40.

Shares of Bega Cheese are gaining more than 12 percent after the company said it has agreed to acquire brands including the iconic spread Vegemite from Mondelez International in a deal valued at A$460 million.

CSL raised its full-year profit outlook on strong sales growth. Shares of the blood products giant are rising more than 10 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is adding almost 1 percent, BHP Billiton is advancing more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent despite a fall in iron ore prices overnight.

South32 reported lower first-half production in several of its commodities, but said it remains on track to achieve its full-year outlook for the majority of its operations. The miner's shares are adding 0.5 percent.

Gold miners are declining after gold prices retreated from an eight-week high overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is down almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are also weak after crude oil prices tumbled overnight. Oil Search is declining more than 1 percent and Santos is losing almost 1 percent.

Woodside Petroleum reported a 3 percent increase in full-year production and met its outlook. However, the company's shares are down 0.3 percent.

Banks are mixed. ANZ Banking is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Commonwealth Bank is rising 0.2 percent, while National Australia Bank is down 0.1 percent and Westpac is edging down less than 0.1 percent.

Carsales said that chief executive Greg Roebuck is retiring from the online car classifieds company he founded two decades ago and will be replaced by chief operating officer Cameron McIntyre. Shares of Carsales are losing more than 2 percent.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent in December. That exceeded forecasts for 5.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the November reading.

The Australian economy added 13,500 jobs in December, topping expectations for 10,000 following the addition of 37,100 in the previous month.

The latest survey from the Melbourne Institute showed that the inflation forecast for Australia surged in January, spiking 4.3 percent. That follows the 3.4 percent forecast in December, and it marks the highest reading since coming in at 4.4 percent in May 2014.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar. In early trades Thursday, the local unit was trading at US$0.7511, up from US$0.7544 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market is rising despite the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street, as the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar. Upbeat comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen about the U.S. economy also boosted investor sentiment.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 178.05 points or 0.94 percent to 19,072.42, off a high of 19,122.39 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Canon is advancing 1 percent, Panasonic is adding almost 1 percent and Sony is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

Shares of Toshiba are losing more than 11 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the industrial conglomerate's losses in its nuclear power business could exceed 500 billion yen, or $4.4 billion, and force it to seek support from a government-backed lender.

Takata's shares were suspended from trading on the Tokyo stock exchange after the Nikkei reported that two potential sponsors for Takata's rehabilitation plan have asked for court involvement in the process.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is rising more than 1 percent and Honda is advancing almost 2 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 2 percent. Fast Retailing is adding 0.4 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is losing 0.7 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.2 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Dai-ichi Life Holdings and T&D Holdings are rising more than 3 percent each, while Mitsubishi Motors is up 3 percent. On the flip side, DeNA Co. is losing more than 3 percent.

On the economic front, Japan will provide December numbers for Tokyo condominium sales today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 114 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia are up with modest gains. Shanghai, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Taiwan and Malaysia are edging lower.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday in choppy trading due to uncertainty about President-elect Donald Trump's policies ahead of his inauguration on Friday. Traders also digested a batch of closely watched economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing that consumer prices rose in line with estimates in December.

While the Dow edged down 22.05 points or 0.1 percent to 19,804.72, the Nasdaq rose 16.93 points or 0.3 percent to 5,555.65 and the S&P 500 crept up 4.00 points or 0.2 percent to 2,271.89.

The major European markets also ended mixed on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures plunged Wednesday amid the continued tug of war between OPEC and the U.S. regarding production. WTI oil declined $1.40 or 2.6 percent to $51.08 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

