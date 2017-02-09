Ashmore Group H1 Pretax Profit Rises; Net Revenue Up 24%
09.02.17 08:48
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.
L), the specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, reported profit before tax of 121.5 million pounds for the six months ending 31 December 2016, up 94% from 62.7 million pounds in the prior half-year period. Profit to equity holders of the parent increased to 98.4 million pounds from 46.4 million pounds. Earnings per share increased by 114% to 13.93 pence from 6.52 pence. Profit before tax excluding FX translation was 99.9 million pounds compared to 57.2 million pounds, previous year.
First-half net revenue increased by 24% to 144.1 million pounds from 116.4 million pounds, largely as a result of higher net management fee income and a higher contribution from performance fees compared with the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net revenue of 135.7 million pounds, increased 25% versus the same period in the prior year.
Mark Coombs, CEO, Ashmore Group said: "Emerging markets produced very strong investment returns in 2016 and delivered a 5% increase in Ashmore's AuM over the calendar year. Relative investment performance is strong with more than 90% of assets outperforming benchmarks over one year, and more than 80% over three and five years. This backdrop, together with favourable currency movements, delivered a 94% increase in Ashmore's profit before tax. While the US election outcome interrupted the improvement in sentiment towards Emerging Markets, the effect has been short-lived with asset prices strengthening into 2017."
The Board of Ashmore Group has determined that an interim dividend of 4.55 pence per share will be paid on 7 April 2017 to all shareholders on the register on 10 March 2017.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,996 €
|3,743 €
|0,253 €
|+6,76%
|09.02./17:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B132NW22
|A0LB2S
|4,30 €
|2,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,82 €
|+6,29%
|08:35
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,00 $
|+6,95%
|06.02.17
|Frankfurt
|3,996 €
|+6,76%
|12:47
|Stuttgart
|3,842 €
|+5,26%
|17:14
|Düsseldorf
|3,909 €
|+4,60%
|09:52
|Berlin
|3,724 €
|+0,08%
|08:08