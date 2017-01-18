American Airlines Introduces Basic Economy Fare

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "American Airlines":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines (AAL) Wednesday announced that it has launched a new Basic Economy fares.





The basic economy fares will go on sale in February in 10 markets, with the fares to be expanded to other additional markets later this year. However, not every American Airlines flight will offer basic economy fare.

"American Airlines now has something to offer every customer, from those who want simple, low-price travel to those who want an ultra-premium experience via First Class," said American Airlines President Robert Isom. "Importantly, this new fare product also gives American the ability to compete more effectively with the growing number of ultra low-cost carriers."

American did not disclose any pricing details of the tickets, however, it will cost less than other main-cabin tickets. The tickets are non-refundable, non-changeable.

The basic economy fares customers will receive the same in-flight experience that all Main Cabin customers receive, including free entertainment options, soft drinks, and snacks, and the same seats. However, seat assignments will only be made when customers check in and upgrades are not permitted.

Customer will only be allowed to carry one bag that fits under the seat and no overhead luggage will be permitted. Larger carry-ons such as a rollerboard bag must be checked at the ticket counter for the applicable checked-baggage charge.

