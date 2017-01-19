Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ahold Delhaize":
 Aktien    


Ahold Delhaize Q4 Pro Forma Adj. Net Sales Up 2.8% At Constant Exchange Rates




19.01.17 07:19
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported consolidated net sales of 15.1 billion euros for the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of 54.5% from last year, corresponding to pro forma net sales of 15.5 billion euros.

Net sales were up 2.8% on a pro forma basis, at constant exchange rates and adjusted for week 53 in 2015.


For the full year 2016, pro forma net sales reached 62.3 billion euros, up 3.4% at constant exchange rates and adjusted for week 53 in 2015. Ahold Delhaize's 2016 financial year consists of 52 weeks and ended on January 1, 2017. The company's 2015 financial year consisted of 53 weeks and ended on January 3, 2016.


For 2016, Ahold Delhaize confirmed its guidance for: pro forma underlying operating margin for the group to be broadly in line with performance in the first three quarters and to be slightly ahead of 2015's underlying operating margin; and free cash flow (including the Delhaize Group for a full year) to be around 1.3 billion euros.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,583 € 19,503 € 1,08 € +5,54% 19.01./18:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0011794037 A2ANT0 22,95 € 17,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,699 € +6,19%  17:59
Xetra 20,585 € +5,73%  16:00
Stuttgart 20,583 € +5,54%  17:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 21,8518 $ +4,60%  18:03
Frankfurt 20,498 € +4,18%  16:57
Düsseldorf 20,37 € +3,85%  09:19
Berlin 19,605 € +0,18%  08:08
München 19,625 € 0,00%  08:03
Hamburg 19,43 € -0,41%  08:01
Hannover 19,43 € -1,20%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...