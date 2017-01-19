2016 Confirmed As Hottest Year On Record

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The year 2016 has been confirmed as the hottest year on record, surpassing the exceptionally high temperatures of 2015, according to a consolidated analysis by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).





The globally averaged temperature in 2016 was about 1.1°C higher than the pre-industrial period. It was approximately 0.83° Celsius above the long term average (14°C) of the WMO 1961-1990 reference period, and about 0.07°C warmer than the previous record set in 2015.

WMO reached the conclusion using data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA, the UK's Met Office and the University of East Anglia's Climatic Research Unit. WMO also draws on reanalysis data from the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts and the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

