publity - Changes to group structure on the horizon

On 19 October 2021, publity announced a European consortium led by a Luxemburg investment company has signed a Letter of Intent to become the new majority shareholder of PREOS (publity’s property investment subsidiary) in exchange for contributing a Luxemburg property portfolio to GORE (PREOS’s subsidiary) and measures to finance PREOS’s portfolio expansion. publity will continue to serve as an asset manager for PREOS, with management targeting PREOS portfolio growing by at least €3bn by 2023 (compared to the last reported portfolio size of €0.9bn at end-2020).