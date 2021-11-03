Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "paragon":
 Aktien    


paragon - Focused on growing automotive technology




03.11.21 09:36
Edison Investment Research

paragon’s renewed focus on its core Automotive operations should soon be confirmed by the divestment of Voltabox. The refreshed strategy remains to drive sustainable, profitable growth through the development of innovative proprietary technology solutions and expanding geographical penetration and footprint. Despite the pandemic disruption to global car production, paragon Automotive is delivering strong sales growth. FY21 revenue guidance is for €145m with EBITDA margins of 12–15%. We expect a recovery in car output and new products to drive growth from FY22.

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu paragon


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,12 € 8,06 € 0,06 € +0,74% 03.11./13:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005558696 555869 14,00 € 7,56 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,12 € +0,74%  13:04
München 7,98 € +2,05%  08:01
Berlin 7,98 € +2,05%  08:00
Hamburg 7,98 € +1,79%  08:09
Stuttgart 8,08 € +1,25%  12:45
Xetra 8,12 € +1,25%  02.11.21
Düsseldorf 8,02 € +0,50%  12:00
Frankfurt 7,98 € +0,25%  08:58
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1916 Paragon die vergessene Perle 27.09.21
  Löschung 21.06.19
243 PARAGON AG Du meine Perl. 07.11.17
9 Meine Paragon Aktie 29.11.12
2 Löschung 29.04.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...