Erweiterte Funktionen



mVISE - Planning a game-changing acquisition




12.11.21 08:28
Edison Investment Research

Significant changes are afoot at IT consulting company mVISE. Swiftly responding to deteriorating operations (H121 sales down 23% and EBITDA down 50% vs H120), mVISE announced a new strategy focusing on cloud computing (CC) and artificial intelligence (AI). To rejuvenate its growth, mVISE is in advanced discussions to acquire a larger target, with the combination potentially generating c €50m in revenues. The acquisition may boost mVISE’s market position and visibility, potentially providing economies of scale and sales synergies. The combined entities’ potential for value creation will likely be what drives the share price over the medium term.

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke
Uran Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,935 € 1,87 € 0,065 € +3,48% 12.11./11:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006204589 620458 2,64 € 1,48 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,935 € +3,48%  11.11.21
Stuttgart 1,805 € +1,69%  11:30
Düsseldorf 1,83 € 0,00%  11:00
Frankfurt 1,805 € 0,00%  10:51
München 1,92 € 0,00%  08:01
Berlin 1,83 € 0,00%  08:02
Xetra 1,85 € -1,07%  11.11.21
Hamburg 1,84 € -1,34%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithiumpreis geht durch die Decke - Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 241% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
345 Mvise 14.09.21
71 Reboundkandidat Convisual AB . 25.04.21
42 Chartchancen - ConVisual 06.02.15
18 Mega Rebound - TOP 200 % . 20.06.09
3 Convisual AG +++ Günstige A. 15.10.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...