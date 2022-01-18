iShares US Mortgage Backed Securities UC: Was ist denn nun los?

iShares US Mortgage Backed Securities UC gehört zum Unternehmen BlackRock Asset Management Ireland – ETF. Der ETF lässt sich unter der ISIN: IE00BZ6V7883 in Deutschland an der XETRA Börse handeln. Seit dem 23. Mai 2016 ist iShares US Mortgage Backed Securities UC tätig und besitz mittlerweile ein Gesamtvermögen von 1.526.076.160,00 Euro. Der Schlusskurs von iShares US Mortgage Backed Securities UC ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung



