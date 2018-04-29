iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF: The downwards trend continues

The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF is set in a steady downwards trend. The fund is losing in value almost daily. Two weeks ago the ETF increased the own financial assets by 608.04 Million USD, which is an increase of 1.11 percent to 55 Billion USD. This actually are good preconditions, but in the calculation price developments are excluded.

In ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.