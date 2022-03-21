Erweiterte Funktionen
grosso tec AG intends to submit voluntary public partial offer for shares in S&T AG
21.03.22
Landshut/Vienna (ots) -
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of grosso tec AG have decided to acquire a shareholding in S&T AG of up to 5,500,000 bearer shares, which corresponds to approximately 8.32% of the share capital of S&T AG, by means of a voluntary public partial offer ("Partial Offer"). grosso tec AG sets the offer price at EUR 15.30 cum dividend in cash per S&T AG share. This corresponds to a premium of 5.30 % in relation to the last closing price of the S&T AG share on Friday, 18 March 2022 as well as to a premium of 15.76 % in relation to the one-month VWAP ("Volume-Weighted Average Price") of the S&T AG share since Monday, 21 February 2022.
grosso tec AG will thus provide S&T AG shareholders with a divestment opportunity at attractive conditions.
grosso tec AG points out that neither the provisions of the Austrian Takeover Act (Übernahmegesetz - ÜbG) nor those of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) apply to the Partial Offer.
Pressekontakt:
Purtscher Relations
Anja Saurwein
+43 1 505 01 18
a.saurwein@purtscherrelations.at
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,20 €
|14,53 €
|1,67 €
|+11,49%
|21.03./09:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AT0000A0E9W5
|A0X9EJ
|24,20 €
|11,22 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|16,40 €
|+11,19%
|10:07
|Xetra
|16,20 €
|+11,49%
|09:51
|Berlin
|15,90 €
|+9,13%
|09:16
|Frankfurt
|16,00 €
|+8,99%
|09:33
|Stuttgart
|15,94 €
|+8,36%
|09:48
|Hannover
|14,79 €
|+6,63%
|08:10
|München
|14,71 €
|+4,77%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|14,69 €
|+3,60%
|08:15
|Düsseldorf
|14,62 €
|+0,83%
|08:30
= Realtime
