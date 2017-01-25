eBay Inc. Reveals 0% Rise In Q4 Profit
25.01.17 22:54
dpa-AFX
SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $601 million, or $0.54 per share. This was up from $600 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $2.40 billion. This was up from $2.32 billion last year.
eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $601 Mln. vs. $600 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $2.40 Bln vs. $2.32 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.4%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 - $0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.17 - $2.21 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,23 $
|29,99 $
|0,24 $
|+0,80%
|25.01./23:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2786421030
|916529
|33,19 $
|21,52 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|28,13 €
|+0,82%
|21:35
|Frankfurt
|28,284 €
|+1,85%
|17:23
|Xetra
|28,10 €
|+0,93%
|16:58
|Nasdaq
|30,23 $
|+0,80%
|22:00
|Stuttgart
|28,07 €
|0,00%
|21:35
|Düsseldorf
|27,935 €
|-0,43%
|09:12
|Hamburg
|27,95 €
|-0,50%
|08:07
|Hannover
|27,95 €
|-0,50%
|08:06
|München
|28,115 €
|-0,51%
|08:08
|Berlin
|27,95 €
|-0,52%
|08:08
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|92
|Ebay & PayPal auf eine Erfolg.
|23:06
|94
|Ebay-Aktie vor Abspaltung kau.
|04.06.16
|161
|Ebay trägt sich selbst ins Grab.
|30.01.16
|Löschung
|20.10.14
|Löschung
|27.08.14