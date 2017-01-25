Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "eBay":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


eBay Inc. Reveals 0% Rise In Q4 Profit




25.01.17 22:54
dpa-AFX


SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $601 million, or $0.54 per share. This was up from $600 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $2.40 billion. This was up from $2.32 billion last year.


eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $601 Mln. vs. $600 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $2.40 Bln vs. $2.32 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.4%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 - $0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.17 - $2.21 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht!
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,23 $ 29,99 $ 0,24 $ +0,80% 25.01./23:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2786421030 916529 33,19 $ 21,52 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,13 € +0,82%  21:35
Frankfurt 28,284 € +1,85%  17:23
Xetra 28,10 € +0,93%  16:58
Nasdaq 30,23 $ +0,80%  22:00
Stuttgart 28,07 € 0,00%  21:35
Düsseldorf 27,935 € -0,43%  09:12
Hamburg 27,95 € -0,50%  08:07
Hannover 27,95 € -0,50%  08:06
München 28,115 € -0,51%  08:08
Berlin 27,95 € -0,52%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht! Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
92 Ebay & PayPal auf eine Erfolg. 23:06
94 Ebay-Aktie vor Abspaltung kau. 04.06.16
161 Ebay trägt sich selbst ins Grab. 30.01.16
  Löschung 20.10.14
  Löschung 27.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...