dpa startet neues internationales Fotonetzwerk (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) -(English version below)Die dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur hat am 1. Januar erfolgreich ihrinternationales Netzwerk für den aktuellen Bilderdienst, den neuendpa-Bildfunk, gestartet. Die Bilder kommen von den dpa-Fotografen undvon Partneragenturen auf der ganzen Welt, allen voran von deramerikanischen Associated Press als Leading-Agentur für BreakingNews. Die britische Press Association, die koreanische Yonhap, dieSchweizer Keystone, die Agência Brasil, die österreichische APA, diefinnische STT, die polnische PAP und andere Agenturen undMedienunternehmen weltweit steuern bereits zum Start ihre Bilder bei.Dieses auf Kooperation zwischen den Nachrichtenagenturen aufgebauteNetzwerk wird stetig weiter wachsen. Gespräche mit zahlreichenweiteren Partnern laufen.Koordiniert wird der neue internationale dpa-Bildfunk von derpersonell erweiterten Bildredaktion in Berlin (dpa-Picturedesk).Erstmals produziert die dpa auch rund um die Uhr einen aus deutscherPerspektive kuratierten und mit deutschen Bildtexten versehenenBildfunk. Dafür wurden eigens Bildredaktionen in Buenos Aires undSydney aufgebaut, der dpa-Picturedesk in Kairo wird noch in diesemFrühjahr seinen Betrieb aufnehmen."Keine Weltagentur kommt ohne ein Netz von starken Partnern mitexzellenten Fotografen aus", sagte dpa-Chefredakteur Sven Gösmann."Wir brauchen Fotografen, die sich in ihrer Region auskennen, umunseren Kunden in Deutschland, aber auch weltweit das bestmöglicheAngebot zu machen."dpa-Geschäftsführer Peter Kropsch sagte: "Unsere Kunden erhaltenmehr als 1000 genau auf den Bedarf des deutschen Marktes abgestimmteBilder am Tag. Unsere Redakteure wählen jedes einzelne Bild aus,stimmen sich mit den anderen Ressorts der dpa ab und betexten jedesBild. Das ist nicht nur ein journalistischer Service für unsereKunden, es erleichtert auch in deren Redaktionen ganz erheblich dieArbeitsabläufe.""Wenn unsere Kunden bislang etwas an unserem Bilderangebotkritisiert haben, dann war das häufig der internationale Teil", sagtedpa-Fotochef Peer Grimm. "Gerade bei Eilmeldungen fehlten oft diepassenden Fotos. Darauf reagieren wir jetzt mit dem bestendpa-Bildangebot aller Zeiten."Die dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH ist der unabhängigeDienstleister für multimediale Inhalte. Die Nachrichtenagenturversorgt als Marktführer in Deutschland tagesaktuelle Medien aus demIn- und Ausland. Ein weltumspannendes Netz von Redakteuren undReportern garantiert die eigene Nachrichtenbeschaffung nach imdpa-Statut festgelegten Grundsätzen: unparteiisch und unabhängig vonWeltanschauungsfragen, Wirtschafts- und Finanzgruppen oderRegierungen. dpa arbeitet über alle Mediengrenzen hinweg, rund um dieUhr. Auf diese Qualität verlassen sich Printmedien, Rundfunksender,Online- und Mobilfunkanbieter sowie andere Unternehmenskunden in mehrals 100 Ländern. Mehr unter www.dpa.comdpa launches new international photo networkThe dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur successfully launched its newinternational picture network on 1st January. The pictures come fromdpa photographers and partner agencies around the world, most notablyfrom leading breaking news agency the American Associated Press. TheBritish Press Association, Korean Yonhap, Swiss Keystone, AgênciaBrasil, Austrian APA, Finnish STT, Polish PAP and other agencies andmedia companies worldwide are also contributing their images to thisunique network. And this is just the beginning. There will be evenmore partners worldwide.The new international dpa picture network is being coordinated byan expanded dpa-Picturedesk in Berlin. For the first time, dpa isproducing a picture service curated from a German perspective andequipped with German captions - 24/7. For this purpose, there areimage editing hubs in Buenos Aires and Sydney, and thedpa-Picturedesk in Cairo will be operational this spring."No international agency can exist without a network of strongpartners with excellent photographers", says dpa editor-in-chief SvenGösmann. "We need photographers who are well versed in their regionto make the best possible offering for our customers in Germany andworldwide.""Our customers receive more than 1,000 bespoke images per day,"says dpa-CEO Peter Kropsch. "Our editors choose every single picture,coordinate with the other departments of dpa and describe eachpicture. This is not only a journalistic service for our customers,it also facilitates the work processes considerably in theireditorial departments.""When customers have had concerns about our picture service in thepast, it has often been regarding the international offering," saysPeer Grimm, head of dpa's picture service. "Especially in breakingnews situations, fast photos were often missing. We are nowresponding with the best image service dpa has ever had."About dpaThe German Press Agency dpa is a trusted, accurate and independentprovider of news with the digital and multimedia content to power themedia at home and abroad. Our customers benefit from the extensiveglobal network of correspondents and editors maintained by Germany'sleading news wire. News gathering is completely free of outsideinfluence which in turn guarantees that coverage lives up to thestrict requirements of the dpa charter: This document lays down thatreporting must be free of bias and unfettered by political, economicor governmental ideologies. Print media, radio stations, online andmobile communication providers in more than 100 countries rely onthis journalistic excellence around-the-clock. Among dpa clients areparliaments, governmental and non-governmental organisations as wellas businesses and public relations agencies. 