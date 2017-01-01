Erweiterte Funktionen
dpa startet neues internationales Fotonetzwerk (FOTO)
01.01.17 12:57
news aktuell
Berlin (ots) -
(English version below)
Die dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur hat am 1. Januar erfolgreich ihr
internationales Netzwerk für den aktuellen Bilderdienst, den neuen
dpa-Bildfunk, gestartet. Die Bilder kommen von den dpa-Fotografen und
von Partneragenturen auf der ganzen Welt, allen voran von der
amerikanischen Associated Press als Leading-Agentur für Breaking
News. Die britische Press Association, die koreanische Yonhap, die
Schweizer Keystone, die Agência Brasil, die österreichische APA, die
finnische STT, die polnische PAP und andere Agenturen und
Medienunternehmen weltweit steuern bereits zum Start ihre Bilder bei.
Dieses auf Kooperation zwischen den Nachrichtenagenturen aufgebaute
Netzwerk wird stetig weiter wachsen. Gespräche mit zahlreichen
weiteren Partnern laufen.
Koordiniert wird der neue internationale dpa-Bildfunk von der
personell erweiterten Bildredaktion in Berlin (dpa-Picturedesk).
Erstmals produziert die dpa auch rund um die Uhr einen aus deutscher
Perspektive kuratierten und mit deutschen Bildtexten versehenen
Bildfunk. Dafür wurden eigens Bildredaktionen in Buenos Aires und
Sydney aufgebaut, der dpa-Picturedesk in Kairo wird noch in diesem
Frühjahr seinen Betrieb aufnehmen.
"Keine Weltagentur kommt ohne ein Netz von starken Partnern mit
exzellenten Fotografen aus", sagte dpa-Chefredakteur Sven Gösmann.
"Wir brauchen Fotografen, die sich in ihrer Region auskennen, um
unseren Kunden in Deutschland, aber auch weltweit das bestmögliche
Angebot zu machen."
dpa-Geschäftsführer Peter Kropsch sagte: "Unsere Kunden erhalten
mehr als 1000 genau auf den Bedarf des deutschen Marktes abgestimmte
Bilder am Tag. Unsere Redakteure wählen jedes einzelne Bild aus,
stimmen sich mit den anderen Ressorts der dpa ab und betexten jedes
Bild. Das ist nicht nur ein journalistischer Service für unsere
Kunden, es erleichtert auch in deren Redaktionen ganz erheblich die
Arbeitsabläufe."
"Wenn unsere Kunden bislang etwas an unserem Bilderangebot
kritisiert haben, dann war das häufig der internationale Teil", sagte
dpa-Fotochef Peer Grimm. "Gerade bei Eilmeldungen fehlten oft die
passenden Fotos. Darauf reagieren wir jetzt mit dem besten
dpa-Bildangebot aller Zeiten."
Die dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH ist der unabhängige
Dienstleister für multimediale Inhalte. Die Nachrichtenagentur
versorgt als Marktführer in Deutschland tagesaktuelle Medien aus dem
In- und Ausland. Ein weltumspannendes Netz von Redakteuren und
Reportern garantiert die eigene Nachrichtenbeschaffung nach im
dpa-Statut festgelegten Grundsätzen: unparteiisch und unabhängig von
Weltanschauungsfragen, Wirtschafts- und Finanzgruppen oder
Regierungen. dpa arbeitet über alle Mediengrenzen hinweg, rund um die
Uhr. Auf diese Qualität verlassen sich Printmedien, Rundfunksender,
Online- und Mobilfunkanbieter sowie andere Unternehmenskunden in mehr
als 100 Ländern. Mehr unter www.dpa.com
dpa launches new international photo network
The dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur successfully launched its new
international picture network on 1st January. The pictures come from
dpa photographers and partner agencies around the world, most notably
from leading breaking news agency the American Associated Press. The
British Press Association, Korean Yonhap, Swiss Keystone, Agência
Brasil, Austrian APA, Finnish STT, Polish PAP and other agencies and
media companies worldwide are also contributing their images to this
unique network. And this is just the beginning. There will be even
more partners worldwide.
The new international dpa picture network is being coordinated by
an expanded dpa-Picturedesk in Berlin. For the first time, dpa is
producing a picture service curated from a German perspective and
equipped with German captions - 24/7. For this purpose, there are
image editing hubs in Buenos Aires and Sydney, and the
dpa-Picturedesk in Cairo will be operational this spring.
"No international agency can exist without a network of strong
partners with excellent photographers", says dpa editor-in-chief Sven
Gösmann. "We need photographers who are well versed in their region
to make the best possible offering for our customers in Germany and
worldwide."
"Our customers receive more than 1,000 bespoke images per day,"
says dpa-CEO Peter Kropsch. "Our editors choose every single picture,
coordinate with the other departments of dpa and describe each
picture. This is not only a journalistic service for our customers,
it also facilitates the work processes considerably in their
editorial departments."
"When customers have had concerns about our picture service in the
past, it has often been regarding the international offering," says
Peer Grimm, head of dpa's picture service. "Especially in breaking
news situations, fast photos were often missing. We are now
responding with the best image service dpa has ever had."
About dpa
The German Press Agency dpa is a trusted, accurate and independent
provider of news with the digital and multimedia content to power the
media at home and abroad. Our customers benefit from the extensive
global network of correspondents and editors maintained by Germany's
leading news wire. News gathering is completely free of outside
influence which in turn guarantees that coverage lives up to the
strict requirements of the dpa charter: This document lays down that
reporting must be free of bias and unfettered by political, economic
or governmental ideologies. Print media, radio stations, online and
mobile communication providers in more than 100 countries rely on
this journalistic excellence around-the-clock. Among dpa clients are
parliaments, governmental and non-governmental organisations as well
as businesses and public relations agencies. They all derive news
content from the wide range of products and services provided by the
dpa group of companies. www.dpa.com
Pressekontakt:
dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
Chris Melzer
Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation
Telefon: +49 30 2852 31103
E-Mail: melzer.chris@dpa.com
Original-Content von: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
