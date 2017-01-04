Erweiterte Funktionen
dpa gewinnt polnische PAP für unabhängiges Fotonetzwerk (FOTO)
04.01.17 13:02
Berlin (ots) -
German and English version, a Polish version is attached
Die Deutsche Presse-Agentur dpa hat einen weiteren Partner für das
Netzwerk unabhängiger Fotoagenturen gewinnen können, das den
dpa-Kunden ein umfassendes und nie dagewesenes Bildangebot sichern
soll. Von Jahresbeginn an wird die polnische Nachrichtenagentur
Polska Agencja Prasowa in dem Verbund mit dabei sein und dpa mit den
besten Bildern aus Polen versorgen. Im Gegenzug dafür erhält PAP
Material von dpa. Alle Bilder werden von dpa-Redakteuren ausgewählt
und deutsch betextet.
Polen ist nicht nur der zweitgrößte Nachbar Deutschlands, einer
der wichtigsten Handelspartner und das politische Schwergewicht unter
den EU-Staaten Osteuropas. Das Land ist auch Lieferant wichtiger
Nachrichten. 2016 war Breslau die Kulturhauptstadt Europas, in
Warschau fand der Nato-Gipfel statt und gleich darauf besuchte Papst
Franziskus Krakau beim Weltjugendtag der katholischen Kirche - und
mit ihm schätzungsweise drei Millionen Pilger aus aller Welt, etwa
1,5 Millionen allein bei einer einzigen Messe.
Keine Redaktion in Deutschland kann auf Bilder aus Polen
verzichten, und dpa will die besten liefern. Denn die Deutsche
Presse-Agentur vertraue auf PAP, die 2017 in ihr 100. Jahr geht.
Niemand covert Polen so gut wie die Polska Agencja Prasowa mit ihrer
langjährigen Erfahrung und ihrer Präsenz in ganz Polen. Für die dpa
und ihre Kunden ist PAP deshalb der perfekte Partner und ein weiterer
Baustein für ein umfassendes, unabhängiges und weltweites Netz der
besten Fotoagenturen.
Über den neuen dpa-Bildfunk
Mit dem Jahreswechsel auf 2017 bietet die Deutsche Presse-Agentur
den internationalen Teil ihres Bildfunks in völlig neuer Qualität.
Statt der Zusammenarbeit mit einem Partner wird die dpa mit einem
zukunftsweisenden Netzwerk der besten Agenturen der Welt
zusammenarbeiten. Lead-Partner für Breaking News ist die Associated
Press (New York), die in diesem Bereich den anerkannt besten Dienst
weltweit anbietet. Zudem wird das originäre Bildangebot über unsere
internationalen Hubs in Buenos Aires, Kairo und Sydney ausgebaut.
Der Bildfunk wird damit internationaler und zugleich deutscher,
weil alle Bilder künftig für den dpa-Dienst kuratiert und betextet
werden. Wir werden kleiner und zugleich größer, weil die Zahl der
Bilder zwar sinken wird, Auswahl und Qualität jedoch ganz deutlich
steigen. Wir haben den Wunsch der Kunden nach Klasse statt Masse,
nach einem übersichtlicheren, aber zugleich umfassenderen Dienst
aufgenommen und bieten Ihnen einen maßgeschneiderten Bilderdienst mit
den besten Fotos aus der ganzen Welt an. Der deutlich ausgebaute
dpa-Bilddesk wählt, kuratiert und betextet jedes Bild. Damit wird das
Bildangebot nicht nur punktgenau verfügbar. Auch die automatisierte
Verknüpfung der Bilder mit Texten, Videos etc. geht damit einen
entscheidenden Schritt voran.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Poland's PAP joins dpa's independent photo network
dpa, the German Press Agency, has gained a new partner for its
network of independent photo agencies that will ensure dpa customers
receive a comprehensive and unprecedented supply of pictures. From
the beginning of the new year the Polish news agency PAP will be part
of the network and provide the best pictures from Poland. In return,
PAP receives material from dpa. All pictures are selected by dpa
editors and will get German captions.
Poland is not only Germany's second-largest neighbour, it is also
one of its most important trading partners and a political
heavyweight among EU countries in Eastern Europe. The country also
supplies important news. In 2016, Wroclaw was the European capital of
culture, Warsaw was the venue for the Nato summit, and immediately
afterwards, Pope Francis was in Krakow at the World Youth Day of the
Catholic Church - and with him an estimated 3 million pilgrims,
including about 1.5 million at a single mass.
No editorial operation in Germany can do without pictures from
Poland and dpa wants to deliver the best. The German Press Agency
trusts that PAP - which marks its 100th year in 2018 - can deliver.
Nobody covers Poland as well as Polska Agencja Prasowa with their
many years of experience and their nationwide presence. For dpa and
its customers, PAP is therefore the perfect partner and a further
building block for a comprehensive, independent and worldwide network
of the best photo agencies.
About the new dpa photo service
As we move into 2017, dpa has vastly improved the quality of the
international section of its photo service. Instead of cooperating
with a single partner, dpa will work with a forward-looking network
comprising the best agencies in the world.
We will expand our existing photo service in the international
hubs of Buenos Aires, Cairo and Sydney. The photo service will thus
become more international and at the same time more German, as all
photos will be in future curated and labelled for the dpa service.
We'll become smaller and yet bigger, as the number of photos will
decrease as the selection and quality increases.
We've responded to customer demand for quality over quantity with
an easy-to-use yet comprehensive service and we offer a tailor-made
photo service with the best photos from across the globe.
The significantly expanded dpa photo desk selects, curates and
labels each photo. This means it will not only be easier to find
exactly what you're looking for, but that the automatic linkage of
photos with text and video is significantly improved.
Pressekontakt:
dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
Chris Melzer
Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation
Telefon: +49 30 2852 31103
E-Mail: melzer.chris@dpa.com
Original-Content von: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
