dpa gewinnt polnische PAP für unabhängiges Fotonetzwerk (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) -German and English version, a Polish version is attachedDie Deutsche Presse-Agentur dpa hat einen weiteren Partner für dasNetzwerk unabhängiger Fotoagenturen gewinnen können, das dendpa-Kunden ein umfassendes und nie dagewesenes Bildangebot sichernsoll. Von Jahresbeginn an wird die polnische NachrichtenagenturPolska Agencja Prasowa in dem Verbund mit dabei sein und dpa mit denbesten Bildern aus Polen versorgen. Im Gegenzug dafür erhält PAPMaterial von dpa. Alle Bilder werden von dpa-Redakteuren ausgewähltund deutsch betextet.Polen ist nicht nur der zweitgrößte Nachbar Deutschlands, einerder wichtigsten Handelspartner und das politische Schwergewicht unterden EU-Staaten Osteuropas. Das Land ist auch Lieferant wichtigerNachrichten. 2016 war Breslau die Kulturhauptstadt Europas, inWarschau fand der Nato-Gipfel statt und gleich darauf besuchte PapstFranziskus Krakau beim Weltjugendtag der katholischen Kirche - undmit ihm schätzungsweise drei Millionen Pilger aus aller Welt, etwa1,5 Millionen allein bei einer einzigen Messe.Keine Redaktion in Deutschland kann auf Bilder aus Polenverzichten, und dpa will die besten liefern. Denn die DeutschePresse-Agentur vertraue auf PAP, die 2017 in ihr 100. Jahr geht.Niemand covert Polen so gut wie die Polska Agencja Prasowa mit ihrerlangjährigen Erfahrung und ihrer Präsenz in ganz Polen. Für die dpaund ihre Kunden ist PAP deshalb der perfekte Partner und ein weitererBaustein für ein umfassendes, unabhängiges und weltweites Netz derbesten Fotoagenturen.Über den neuen dpa-BildfunkMit dem Jahreswechsel auf 2017 bietet die Deutsche Presse-Agenturden internationalen Teil ihres Bildfunks in völlig neuer Qualität.Statt der Zusammenarbeit mit einem Partner wird die dpa mit einemzukunftsweisenden Netzwerk der besten Agenturen der Weltzusammenarbeiten. Lead-Partner für Breaking News ist die AssociatedPress (New York), die in diesem Bereich den anerkannt besten Dienstweltweit anbietet. Zudem wird das originäre Bildangebot über unsereinternationalen Hubs in Buenos Aires, Kairo und Sydney ausgebaut.Der Bildfunk wird damit internationaler und zugleich deutscher,weil alle Bilder künftig für den dpa-Dienst kuratiert und betextetwerden. Wir werden kleiner und zugleich größer, weil die Zahl derBilder zwar sinken wird, Auswahl und Qualität jedoch ganz deutlichsteigen. Wir haben den Wunsch der Kunden nach Klasse statt Masse,nach einem übersichtlicheren, aber zugleich umfassenderen Dienstaufgenommen und bieten Ihnen einen maßgeschneiderten Bilderdienst mitden besten Fotos aus der ganzen Welt an. Der deutlich ausgebautedpa-Bilddesk wählt, kuratiert und betextet jedes Bild. Damit wird dasBildangebot nicht nur punktgenau verfügbar. Auch die automatisierteVerknüpfung der Bilder mit Texten, Videos etc. geht damit einenentscheidenden Schritt voran.-----------------------------------------------------------------Poland's PAP joins dpa's independent photo networkdpa, the German Press Agency, has gained a new partner for itsnetwork of independent photo agencies that will ensure dpa customersreceive a comprehensive and unprecedented supply of pictures. Fromthe beginning of the new year the Polish news agency PAP will be partof the network and provide the best pictures from Poland. In return,PAP receives material from dpa. All pictures are selected by dpaeditors and will get German captions.Poland is not only Germany's second-largest neighbour, it is alsoone of its most important trading partners and a politicalheavyweight among EU countries in Eastern Europe. The country alsosupplies important news. In 2016, Wroclaw was the European capital ofculture, Warsaw was the venue for the Nato summit, and immediatelyafterwards, Pope Francis was in Krakow at the World Youth Day of theCatholic Church - and with him an estimated 3 million pilgrims,including about 1.5 million at a single mass.No editorial operation in Germany can do without pictures fromPoland and dpa wants to deliver the best. The German Press Agencytrusts that PAP - which marks its 100th year in 2018 - can deliver.Nobody covers Poland as well as Polska Agencja Prasowa with theirmany years of experience and their nationwide presence. For dpa andits customers, PAP is therefore the perfect partner and a furtherbuilding block for a comprehensive, independent and worldwide networkof the best photo agencies.About the new dpa photo serviceAs we move into 2017, dpa has vastly improved the quality of theinternational section of its photo service. Instead of cooperatingwith a single partner, dpa will work with a forward-looking networkcomprising the best agencies in the world.We will expand our existing photo service in the internationalhubs of Buenos Aires, Cairo and Sydney. The photo service will thus become more international and at the same time more German, as all photos will be in future curated and labelled for the dpa service. We'll become smaller and yet bigger, as the number of photos will decrease as the selection and quality increases. We've responded to customer demand for quality over quantity with an easy-to-use yet comprehensive service and we offer a tailor-made photo service with the best photos from across the globe. The significantly expanded dpa photo desk selects, curates and labels each photo. This means it will not only be easier to find exactly what you're looking for, but that the automatic linkage of photos with text and video is significantly improved.