Erweiterte Funktionen
dpa erweitert Fotonetzwerk um ganz Lateinamerika - und baut spanischsprachigen Fotodienst deutlich aus (FOTO)
13.01.17 13:00
news aktuell
Berlin (ots) -
German, English and Spanish version
Die Deutsche Presse-Agentur hat ihr unabhängiges Fotonetzwerk
entscheidend vergrößert. Durch Verträge mit verschiedenen
Fotoagenturen können dpa-Kunden jetzt mit Bildern aus ganz
Lateinamerika - von Mexiko bis Feuerland - versorgt werden.
Gleichzeitig wurde der spanischsprachige Fotodienst, der sich konkret
an die Kunden des spanischen dpa-Dienstes richtet, verstärkt und
personell aufgestockt.
Zu den neuen Partnern gehören unter anderem Mexikos große Agentur
Notimex, Télam in Argentinien, AgenciaUno aus Chile und die Agência
Brasil. Insgesamt sind etwa ein Dutzend Agenturen aus ganz
Lateinamerika dabei.
"Ob Karneval oder Regierungskrise, Fußball oder Naturkatastrophe,
Folklore oder Flugzeugunglück oder besondere regionale Features -
dpa-Kunden werden immer die besten Bilder aus Lateinamerika bekommen.
Das ist ein weiterer, bedeutender Zuwachs für unser internationales
Fotonetzwerk, der unseren Kunden zusätzliche Vorteile in Sachen
Quellenvielfalt des Bildangebots bringen wird", sagt
dpa-Geschäftsführer Peter Kropsch. Chefredakteur Sven Gösmann sieht
den besonderen Vorteil darin, dass oft mehrere Agenturen von einem
Ereignis berichten würden, wie etwa vergangene Woche von den
Großbränden im chilenischen Valparaiso. "Wir können dann gleich
hochprofessionelle Bilder aus mehreren Quellen auswählen."
Gleichzeitig wurde dpa fotografía, der spanische Bilderdienst,
signifikant ausgeweitet. Dazu wurde der dpa-Fotohub in Buenos Aires
deutlich aufgestockt. Die Kunden der spanischen Dienste der dpa
können sich jetzt darauf verlassen, dass Bild und Text so eng
verzahnt sind, um immer das beste Angebot zu erhalten.
Die dpa verbreitet ihre Dienste auf Deutsch, Englisch, Spanisch
und Arabisch.
Über den neuen dpa-Bildfunk
Mit dem Jahreswechsel auf 2017 bietet die dpa Deutsche
Presse-Agentur GmbH den internationalen Teil ihres Bildfunks in
völlig neuer Qualität. Statt der Zusammenarbeit mit einem Partner
wird die dpa mit einem zukunftsweisenden Netzwerk der besten
Agenturen der Welt zusammenarbeiten. Lead-Partner für Breaking News
ist die Associated Press (New York), die in diesem Bereich den
anerkannt besten Dienst weltweit anbietet. Zudem wird das originäre
Bildangebot über unsere internationalen Hubs in Buenos Aires, Kairo
und Sydney ausgebaut.
Der Bildfunk wird damit internationaler und zugleich deutscher,
weil alle Bilder künftig für den dpa-Dienst kuratiert und betextet
werden. Wir werden kleiner und zugleich größer, weil die Zahl der
Bilder zwar sinken wird, Auswahl und Qualität jedoch ganz deutlich
steigen. Wir haben den Wunsch der Kunden nach Klasse statt Masse,
nach einem übersichtlicheren, aber zugleich umfassenderen Dienst
aufgenommen und bieten Ihnen einen maßgeschneiderten Bilderdienst mit
den besten Fotos aus der ganzen Welt an. Der deutlich ausgebaute
dpa-Bilddesk wählt, kuratiert und betextet jedes Bild. Damit wird das
Bildangebot nicht nur punktgenau verfügbar. Auch die automatisierte
Verknüpfung der Bilder mit Texten, Videos etc. geht damit einen
entscheidenden Schritt voran.
.............................................................
dpa expands photo network around Latin America - and expands
Spanish-language photography services
The German Press Agency dpa has expanded its independent photo
network significantly. Through contracts with various photo agencies,
dpa customers can now be supplied with pictures from all over Latin
America - from Mexico to Tierra del Fuego. At the same time, the
Spanish-language photo service, which is aimed specifically at the
customers of the Spanish dpa service, has been reinforced and
staffed.
Among the new partners are Mexico's large agency Notimex, Télam in
Argentina, AgenciaUno from Chile and Agência Brasil. Altogether about
a dozen agencies from all over Latin America are present.
"Whether Carnival or government crisis, football or natural
disaster, folklore or aircraft accident or special regional features
- dpa customers will always get the best pictures from Latin America.
This is another significant step forward for our international photo
network, which will provide our customers with additional benefits in
terms of the diversity of their image offerings", said Peter Kropsch,
CEO of dpa.
Chief Editor Sven Gösmann stresses the special advantage of the
fact that several agencies often report an event such as last week`s
big fires in Valparaiso, Chile. "We can select highly professional
images from several sources", Gösmann said.
At the same time, dpa fotografía, the Spanish picture service, has
been greatly expanded. For this, the dpa photohub in Buenos Aires has
been decidedly boosted. Customers of the Spanish services of dpa can
now rely on image and text so closely intertwined that they always
enjoy the best offering.
dpa offers its services in German, English, Spanish and Arabic.
About the new dpa photo service
As we move into 2017, dpa has vastly improved the quality of the
international section of its photo service. Instead of cooperating
with a single partner, dpa will work with a forward-looking network
comprising the best agencies in the world.
We will expand our existing photo service in the international
hubs of Buenos Aires, Cairo and Sydney. The photo service will thus
become more international and at the same time more German, as all
photos will be in future curated and labelled for the dpa service.
We'll become smaller and yet bigger, as the number of photos will
decrease as the selection and quality increases.
We've responded to customer demand for quality over quantity with
an easy-to-use yet comprehensive service and we offer a tailor-made
photo service with the best photos from across the globe.
The significantly expanded dpa photo desk selects, curates and
labels each photo. This means it will not only be easier to find
exactly what you're looking for, but that the automatic linkage of
photos with text and video is significantly improved.
..............................................................
dpa amplía su red fotográfica en toda América Latina y avanza en
importante expansión del servicio de fotografía en español
La Agencia Alemana de Prensa dpa agregó un importante eslabón en
su estrategia de ampliar su red fotográfica independiente. A partir
de este año, y gracias a la firma de acuerdos con diversas agencias
fotográficas de la región, los clientes de dpa tendrán acceso a una
amplia oferta de imágenes de toda América Latina, desde México hasta
Tierra del Fuego. Simultáneamente se ha reforzado y ampliado el
equipo de fotografía en español, dirigido a los clientes de este
servicio internacional de nuestra agencia.
Entre los nuevos socios están la agencia mexicana Notimex, la
argentina Télam, la chilena AgenciaUno y la brasileña Agencia Brasil.
En total hemos sumado aproximadamente una docena de agencias
asociadas en toda América Latina.
"Cuando se trate de graficar los festejos de carnaval o una crisis
de gobierno, un partido de fútbol o a una catástrofe natural, un
evento folklórico, un accidente aéreo o reportajes regionales
especiales, los clientes de dpa recibirán siempre las mejores
imágenes de América Latina. Es otro crecimiento, por cierto muy
significativo, de nuestra red internacional, que apunta a brindarles
ventajas adicionales a nuestros clientes con una mayor variedad de
fuentes en la cobertura fotográfica", explicó el presidente
ejecutivo de dpa, Peter Kropsch.
El jefe de redacción, Sven Gösmann, considera que este crecimiento
ofrece la gran ventaja de tener material de diversas agencias sobre
un mismo tema, como ocurrió la semana pasada con los incendios en la
ciudad chilena de Valparaíso. "De este modo podemos seleccionar
fotografías de un alto valor profesional de distintas fuentes."
dpa-Fotografía, es decir, el equipo fotográfico del servicio en
español , fue ampliado. La redacción de foto de dpa en Buenos Aires
incorporó nuevas plazas, y eso les asegurará a los suscroiptores del
servicio en español una estrecha vinculación entre texto e imagen, en
lo que será la mejor de las ofertas.
dpa produce servicios internacionales en alemán, español, inglés
y árabe.
Sobre el nuevo servicio general de fotografía de dpa en alemán
(Bildfunk)
Desde comienzos de 2017 Deutsche Presse-Agentur tiene una oferta
fotográfica internacional con una tónica cualitativa totalmente
nueva. En lugar de ofrecer materiales en cooperación con un único
socio, como en el pasado, pasa a trabajar con una visión de futuro en
red con las mejores agencias del mundo. El socio principal en materia
de breaking-news es Associated Press (AP, Nueva York), el servicio
más reconocido a nivel global en esta materia. A eso se suma una
ampliada oferta fotográfica autónoma a través de nuevas
incorporaciones en nuestras redacciones internacionales de Buenos
Aires, El Cairo y Sydney.
Junto a esta oferta internacional, el servicio central de
fotografía de dpa pasará a ser más alemán, porque todas las imágenes
serán seleccionadas teniendo en cuenta el material del servicio de
texto. Podría decirse que seremos más pequeños y más grandes a la
vez, ya que, si bien la cantidad de fotografías ofrecidas se
reducirá, la selección y la calidad evidenciarán un fuerte
crecimiento. Hemos escuchado de nuestros suscriptores que quieren
calidad en lugar de cantidad, un servicio claro en su visión general
y, al mismo tiempo, una oferta amplia. La mesa de fotografía ampliada
de dpa pondrá a disposición imágenes especialmente seleccionadas a
partir de los textos para brindar un servicio no sólo exacto, sino
además interconectado desde sus diversos formatos de video, foto y
texto. Es un significativo paso hacia adelante.
Pressekontakt:
dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
Chris Melzer
Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation
Telefon: +49 30 2852 31103
E-Mail: melzer.chris@dpa.com
Original-Content von: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
German, English and Spanish version
Die Deutsche Presse-Agentur hat ihr unabhängiges Fotonetzwerk
entscheidend vergrößert. Durch Verträge mit verschiedenen
Fotoagenturen können dpa-Kunden jetzt mit Bildern aus ganz
Lateinamerika - von Mexiko bis Feuerland - versorgt werden.
Gleichzeitig wurde der spanischsprachige Fotodienst, der sich konkret
an die Kunden des spanischen dpa-Dienstes richtet, verstärkt und
personell aufgestockt.
Zu den neuen Partnern gehören unter anderem Mexikos große Agentur
Notimex, Télam in Argentinien, AgenciaUno aus Chile und die Agência
Brasil. Insgesamt sind etwa ein Dutzend Agenturen aus ganz
Lateinamerika dabei.
"Ob Karneval oder Regierungskrise, Fußball oder Naturkatastrophe,
Folklore oder Flugzeugunglück oder besondere regionale Features -
dpa-Kunden werden immer die besten Bilder aus Lateinamerika bekommen.
Das ist ein weiterer, bedeutender Zuwachs für unser internationales
Fotonetzwerk, der unseren Kunden zusätzliche Vorteile in Sachen
Quellenvielfalt des Bildangebots bringen wird", sagt
dpa-Geschäftsführer Peter Kropsch. Chefredakteur Sven Gösmann sieht
den besonderen Vorteil darin, dass oft mehrere Agenturen von einem
Ereignis berichten würden, wie etwa vergangene Woche von den
Großbränden im chilenischen Valparaiso. "Wir können dann gleich
hochprofessionelle Bilder aus mehreren Quellen auswählen."
Gleichzeitig wurde dpa fotografía, der spanische Bilderdienst,
signifikant ausgeweitet. Dazu wurde der dpa-Fotohub in Buenos Aires
deutlich aufgestockt. Die Kunden der spanischen Dienste der dpa
können sich jetzt darauf verlassen, dass Bild und Text so eng
verzahnt sind, um immer das beste Angebot zu erhalten.
Die dpa verbreitet ihre Dienste auf Deutsch, Englisch, Spanisch
und Arabisch.
Über den neuen dpa-Bildfunk
Mit dem Jahreswechsel auf 2017 bietet die dpa Deutsche
Presse-Agentur GmbH den internationalen Teil ihres Bildfunks in
völlig neuer Qualität. Statt der Zusammenarbeit mit einem Partner
wird die dpa mit einem zukunftsweisenden Netzwerk der besten
Agenturen der Welt zusammenarbeiten. Lead-Partner für Breaking News
ist die Associated Press (New York), die in diesem Bereich den
anerkannt besten Dienst weltweit anbietet. Zudem wird das originäre
Bildangebot über unsere internationalen Hubs in Buenos Aires, Kairo
und Sydney ausgebaut.
Der Bildfunk wird damit internationaler und zugleich deutscher,
weil alle Bilder künftig für den dpa-Dienst kuratiert und betextet
werden. Wir werden kleiner und zugleich größer, weil die Zahl der
Bilder zwar sinken wird, Auswahl und Qualität jedoch ganz deutlich
steigen. Wir haben den Wunsch der Kunden nach Klasse statt Masse,
nach einem übersichtlicheren, aber zugleich umfassenderen Dienst
aufgenommen und bieten Ihnen einen maßgeschneiderten Bilderdienst mit
den besten Fotos aus der ganzen Welt an. Der deutlich ausgebaute
dpa-Bilddesk wählt, kuratiert und betextet jedes Bild. Damit wird das
Bildangebot nicht nur punktgenau verfügbar. Auch die automatisierte
Verknüpfung der Bilder mit Texten, Videos etc. geht damit einen
entscheidenden Schritt voran.
.............................................................
dpa expands photo network around Latin America - and expands
Spanish-language photography services
The German Press Agency dpa has expanded its independent photo
network significantly. Through contracts with various photo agencies,
dpa customers can now be supplied with pictures from all over Latin
America - from Mexico to Tierra del Fuego. At the same time, the
Spanish-language photo service, which is aimed specifically at the
customers of the Spanish dpa service, has been reinforced and
staffed.
Among the new partners are Mexico's large agency Notimex, Télam in
Argentina, AgenciaUno from Chile and Agência Brasil. Altogether about
a dozen agencies from all over Latin America are present.
"Whether Carnival or government crisis, football or natural
disaster, folklore or aircraft accident or special regional features
- dpa customers will always get the best pictures from Latin America.
This is another significant step forward for our international photo
network, which will provide our customers with additional benefits in
terms of the diversity of their image offerings", said Peter Kropsch,
CEO of dpa.
Chief Editor Sven Gösmann stresses the special advantage of the
fact that several agencies often report an event such as last week`s
big fires in Valparaiso, Chile. "We can select highly professional
images from several sources", Gösmann said.
At the same time, dpa fotografía, the Spanish picture service, has
been greatly expanded. For this, the dpa photohub in Buenos Aires has
been decidedly boosted. Customers of the Spanish services of dpa can
now rely on image and text so closely intertwined that they always
enjoy the best offering.
dpa offers its services in German, English, Spanish and Arabic.
About the new dpa photo service
As we move into 2017, dpa has vastly improved the quality of the
international section of its photo service. Instead of cooperating
with a single partner, dpa will work with a forward-looking network
comprising the best agencies in the world.
We will expand our existing photo service in the international
hubs of Buenos Aires, Cairo and Sydney. The photo service will thus
become more international and at the same time more German, as all
photos will be in future curated and labelled for the dpa service.
We'll become smaller and yet bigger, as the number of photos will
decrease as the selection and quality increases.
We've responded to customer demand for quality over quantity with
an easy-to-use yet comprehensive service and we offer a tailor-made
photo service with the best photos from across the globe.
The significantly expanded dpa photo desk selects, curates and
labels each photo. This means it will not only be easier to find
exactly what you're looking for, but that the automatic linkage of
photos with text and video is significantly improved.
..............................................................
dpa amplía su red fotográfica en toda América Latina y avanza en
importante expansión del servicio de fotografía en español
La Agencia Alemana de Prensa dpa agregó un importante eslabón en
su estrategia de ampliar su red fotográfica independiente. A partir
de este año, y gracias a la firma de acuerdos con diversas agencias
fotográficas de la región, los clientes de dpa tendrán acceso a una
amplia oferta de imágenes de toda América Latina, desde México hasta
Tierra del Fuego. Simultáneamente se ha reforzado y ampliado el
equipo de fotografía en español, dirigido a los clientes de este
servicio internacional de nuestra agencia.
Entre los nuevos socios están la agencia mexicana Notimex, la
argentina Télam, la chilena AgenciaUno y la brasileña Agencia Brasil.
En total hemos sumado aproximadamente una docena de agencias
asociadas en toda América Latina.
"Cuando se trate de graficar los festejos de carnaval o una crisis
de gobierno, un partido de fútbol o a una catástrofe natural, un
evento folklórico, un accidente aéreo o reportajes regionales
especiales, los clientes de dpa recibirán siempre las mejores
imágenes de América Latina. Es otro crecimiento, por cierto muy
significativo, de nuestra red internacional, que apunta a brindarles
ventajas adicionales a nuestros clientes con una mayor variedad de
fuentes en la cobertura fotográfica", explicó el presidente
ejecutivo de dpa, Peter Kropsch.
El jefe de redacción, Sven Gösmann, considera que este crecimiento
ofrece la gran ventaja de tener material de diversas agencias sobre
un mismo tema, como ocurrió la semana pasada con los incendios en la
ciudad chilena de Valparaíso. "De este modo podemos seleccionar
fotografías de un alto valor profesional de distintas fuentes."
dpa-Fotografía, es decir, el equipo fotográfico del servicio en
español , fue ampliado. La redacción de foto de dpa en Buenos Aires
incorporó nuevas plazas, y eso les asegurará a los suscroiptores del
servicio en español una estrecha vinculación entre texto e imagen, en
lo que será la mejor de las ofertas.
dpa produce servicios internacionales en alemán, español, inglés
y árabe.
Sobre el nuevo servicio general de fotografía de dpa en alemán
(Bildfunk)
Desde comienzos de 2017 Deutsche Presse-Agentur tiene una oferta
fotográfica internacional con una tónica cualitativa totalmente
nueva. En lugar de ofrecer materiales en cooperación con un único
socio, como en el pasado, pasa a trabajar con una visión de futuro en
red con las mejores agencias del mundo. El socio principal en materia
de breaking-news es Associated Press (AP, Nueva York), el servicio
más reconocido a nivel global en esta materia. A eso se suma una
ampliada oferta fotográfica autónoma a través de nuevas
incorporaciones en nuestras redacciones internacionales de Buenos
Aires, El Cairo y Sydney.
Junto a esta oferta internacional, el servicio central de
fotografía de dpa pasará a ser más alemán, porque todas las imágenes
serán seleccionadas teniendo en cuenta el material del servicio de
texto. Podría decirse que seremos más pequeños y más grandes a la
vez, ya que, si bien la cantidad de fotografías ofrecidas se
reducirá, la selección y la calidad evidenciarán un fuerte
crecimiento. Hemos escuchado de nuestros suscriptores que quieren
calidad en lugar de cantidad, un servicio claro en su visión general
y, al mismo tiempo, una oferta amplia. La mesa de fotografía ampliada
de dpa pondrá a disposición imágenes especialmente seleccionadas a
partir de los textos para brindar un servicio no sólo exacto, sino
además interconectado desde sus diversos formatos de video, foto y
texto. Es un significativo paso hacia adelante.
Pressekontakt:
dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
Chris Melzer
Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation
Telefon: +49 30 2852 31103
E-Mail: melzer.chris@dpa.com
Original-Content von: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Aktuell
16:20 , dpa-AFXSparkurs hilft Drägerwerk-Gewinn nach oben - [...]
16:19 , dpa-AFXUSA: Michigan-Konsumklima verändert sich kau [...]
16:18 , dpa-AFXDevisen: Eurokurs gefallen - EZB-Referenzkurs [...]
16:11 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche Post A [...]
16:10 , dpa-AFXROUNDUP: Kabinett im Widerspruch zu Trump [...]