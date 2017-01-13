dpa erweitert Fotonetzwerk um ganz Lateinamerika - und baut spanischsprachigen Fotodienst deutlich aus (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) -German, English and Spanish versionDie Deutsche Presse-Agentur hat ihr unabhängiges Fotonetzwerkentscheidend vergrößert. Durch Verträge mit verschiedenenFotoagenturen können dpa-Kunden jetzt mit Bildern aus ganzLateinamerika - von Mexiko bis Feuerland - versorgt werden.Gleichzeitig wurde der spanischsprachige Fotodienst, der sich konkretan die Kunden des spanischen dpa-Dienstes richtet, verstärkt undpersonell aufgestockt.Zu den neuen Partnern gehören unter anderem Mexikos große AgenturNotimex, Télam in Argentinien, AgenciaUno aus Chile und die AgênciaBrasil. Insgesamt sind etwa ein Dutzend Agenturen aus ganzLateinamerika dabei."Ob Karneval oder Regierungskrise, Fußball oder Naturkatastrophe,Folklore oder Flugzeugunglück oder besondere regionale Features -dpa-Kunden werden immer die besten Bilder aus Lateinamerika bekommen.Das ist ein weiterer, bedeutender Zuwachs für unser internationalesFotonetzwerk, der unseren Kunden zusätzliche Vorteile in SachenQuellenvielfalt des Bildangebots bringen wird", sagtdpa-Geschäftsführer Peter Kropsch. Chefredakteur Sven Gösmann siehtden besonderen Vorteil darin, dass oft mehrere Agenturen von einemEreignis berichten würden, wie etwa vergangene Woche von denGroßbränden im chilenischen Valparaiso. "Wir können dann gleichhochprofessionelle Bilder aus mehreren Quellen auswählen."Gleichzeitig wurde dpa fotografía, der spanische Bilderdienst,signifikant ausgeweitet. Dazu wurde der dpa-Fotohub in Buenos Airesdeutlich aufgestockt. Die Kunden der spanischen Dienste der dpakönnen sich jetzt darauf verlassen, dass Bild und Text so engverzahnt sind, um immer das beste Angebot zu erhalten.Die dpa verbreitet ihre Dienste auf Deutsch, Englisch, Spanischund Arabisch.Über den neuen dpa-BildfunkMit dem Jahreswechsel auf 2017 bietet die dpa DeutschePresse-Agentur GmbH den internationalen Teil ihres Bildfunks invöllig neuer Qualität. Statt der Zusammenarbeit mit einem Partnerwird die dpa mit einem zukunftsweisenden Netzwerk der bestenAgenturen der Welt zusammenarbeiten. Lead-Partner für Breaking Newsist die Associated Press (New York), die in diesem Bereich denanerkannt besten Dienst weltweit anbietet. Zudem wird das originäreBildangebot über unsere internationalen Hubs in Buenos Aires, Kairound Sydney ausgebaut.Der Bildfunk wird damit internationaler und zugleich deutscher,weil alle Bilder künftig für den dpa-Dienst kuratiert und betextetwerden. Wir werden kleiner und zugleich größer, weil die Zahl derBilder zwar sinken wird, Auswahl und Qualität jedoch ganz deutlichsteigen. Wir haben den Wunsch der Kunden nach Klasse statt Masse,nach einem übersichtlicheren, aber zugleich umfassenderen Dienstaufgenommen und bieten Ihnen einen maßgeschneiderten Bilderdienst mitden besten Fotos aus der ganzen Welt an. Der deutlich ausgebautedpa-Bilddesk wählt, kuratiert und betextet jedes Bild. Damit wird dasBildangebot nicht nur punktgenau verfügbar. Auch die automatisierteVerknüpfung der Bilder mit Texten, Videos etc. geht damit einenentscheidenden Schritt voran..............................................................dpa expands photo network around Latin America - and expandsSpanish-language photography servicesThe German Press Agency dpa has expanded its independent photonetwork significantly. Through contracts with various photo agencies,dpa customers can now be supplied with pictures from all over LatinAmerica - from Mexico to Tierra del Fuego. At the same time, theSpanish-language photo service, which is aimed specifically at thecustomers of the Spanish dpa service, has been reinforced andstaffed.Among the new partners are Mexico's large agency Notimex, Télam inArgentina, AgenciaUno from Chile and Agência Brasil. Altogether abouta dozen agencies from all over Latin America are present."Whether Carnival or government crisis, football or naturaldisaster, folklore or aircraft accident or special regional features- dpa customers will always get the best pictures from Latin America.This is another significant step forward for our international photonetwork, which will provide our customers with additional benefits interms of the diversity of their image offerings", said Peter Kropsch,CEO of dpa.Chief Editor Sven Gösmann stresses the special advantage of thefact that several agencies often report an event such as last week`sbig fires in Valparaiso, Chile. "We can select highly professionalimages from several sources", Gösmann said.At the same time, dpa fotografía, the Spanish picture service, hasbeen greatly expanded. For this, the dpa photohub in Buenos Aires hasbeen decidedly boosted. Customers of the Spanish services of dpa cannow rely on image and text so closely intertwined that they alwaysenjoy the best offering.dpa offers its services in German, English, Spanish and Arabic.About the new dpa photo serviceAs we move into 2017, dpa has vastly improved the quality of theinternational section of its photo service. Instead of cooperatingwith a single partner, dpa will work with a forward-looking networkcomprising the best agencies in the world.We will expand our existing photo service in the internationalhubs of Buenos Aires, Cairo and Sydney. The photo service will thusbecome more international and at the same time more German, as allphotos will be in future curated and labelled for the dpa service.We'll become smaller and yet bigger, as the number of photos willdecrease as the selection and quality increases.We've responded to customer demand for quality over quantity withan easy-to-use yet comprehensive service and we offer a tailor-madephoto service with the best photos from across the globe.The significantly expanded dpa photo desk selects, curates andlabels each photo. This means it will not only be easier to findexactly what you're looking for, but that the automatic linkage ofphotos with text and video is significantly improved...............................................................dpa amplía su red fotográfica en toda América Latina y avanza enimportante expansión del servicio de fotografía en españolLa Agencia Alemana de Prensa dpa agregó un importante eslabón ensu estrategia de ampliar su red fotográfica independiente. A partirde este año, y gracias a la firma de acuerdos con diversas agenciasfotográficas de la región, los clientes de dpa tendrán acceso a unaamplia oferta de imágenes de toda América Latina, desde México hastaTierra del Fuego. Simultáneamente se ha reforzado y ampliado elequipo de fotografía en español, dirigido a los clientes de esteservicio internacional de nuestra agencia.Entre los nuevos socios están la agencia mexicana Notimex, laargentina Télam, la chilena AgenciaUno y la brasileña Agencia Brasil.En total hemos sumado aproximadamente una docena de agenciasasociadas en toda América Latina."Cuando se trate de graficar los festejos de carnaval o una crisisde gobierno, un partido de fútbol o a una catástrofe natural, unevento folklórico, un accidente aéreo o reportajes regionalesespeciales, los clientes de dpa recibirán siempre las mejoresimágenes de América Latina. Es otro crecimiento, por cierto muysignificativo, de nuestra red internacional, que apunta a brindarlesventajas adicionales a nuestros clientes con una mayor variedad defuentes en la cobertura fotográfica", explicó el presidenteejecutivo de dpa, Peter Kropsch.El jefe de redacción, Sven Gösmann, considera que este crecimientoofrece la gran ventaja de tener material de diversas agencias sobreun mismo tema, como ocurrió la semana pasada con los incendios en laciudad chilena de Valparaíso. "De este modo podemos seleccionarfotografías de un alto valor profesional de distintas fuentes."dpa-Fotografía, es decir, el equipo fotográfico del servicio enespañol , fue ampliado. La redacción de foto de dpa en Buenos Airesincorporó nuevas plazas, y eso les asegurará a los suscroiptores delservicio en español una estrecha vinculación entre texto e imagen, enlo que será la mejor de las ofertas.dpa produce servicios internacionales en alemán, español, inglésy árabe.Sobre el nuevo servicio general de fotografía de dpa en alemán(Bildfunk)Desde comienzos de 2017 Deutsche Presse-Agentur tiene una ofertafotográfica internacional con una tónica cualitativa totalmentenueva. En lugar de ofrecer materiales en cooperación con un únicosocio, como en el pasado, pasa a trabajar con una visión de futuro enred con las mejores agencias del mundo. El socio principal en materiade breaking-news es Associated Press (AP, Nueva York), el serviciomás reconocido a nivel global en esta materia. A eso se suma unaampliada oferta fotográfica autónoma a través de nuevasincorporaciones en nuestras redacciones internacionales de BuenosAires, El Cairo y Sydney.Junto a esta oferta internacional, el servicio central defotografía de dpa pasará a ser más alemán, porque todas las imágenesserán seleccionadas teniendo en cuenta el material del servicio detexto. Podría decirse que seremos más pequeños y más grandes a lavez, ya que, si bien la cantidad de fotografías ofrecidas sereducirá, la selección y la calidad evidenciarán un fuertecrecimiento. Hemos escuchado de nuestros suscriptores que quierencalidad en lugar de cantidad, un servicio claro en su visión generaly, al mismo tiempo, una oferta amplia. La mesa de fotografía ampliadade dpa pondrá a disposición imágenes especialmente seleccionadas apartir de los textos para brindar un servicio no sólo exacto, sinoademás interconectado desde sus diversos formatos de video, foto ytexto. Es un significativo paso hacia adelante.Pressekontakt:dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbHChris MelzerLeiter UnternehmenskommunikationTelefon: +49 30 2852 31103E-Mail: melzer.chris@dpa.comOriginal-Content von: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell