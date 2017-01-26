Erweiterte Funktionen
dpa-Fotonetzwerk: Belga, Europa Press, HINA und Press Trust of India sind neue Partner (FOTO)
26.01.17 12:00
news aktuell
Berlin (ots) -
German, English and Spanish version
Die Deutsche Presse-Agentur hat ihr internationales Fotonetzwerk
um wichtige Partner erweitert: Künftig kann die Agentur sich bei der
Berichterstattung aus Europa auch auf Bilder der führenden belgischen
Nachrichtenagentur Belga, der spanischen Europa Press und der
kroatischen Nachrichtenagentur HINA stützen. Gleichzeitig wird die
Foto-Berichterstattung vom indischen Subkontinent ausgebaut: Mit dem
Press Trust of India (PTI) stößt der Marktführer auf dem indischen
Nachrichtenmarkt zum dpa-Fotonetzwerk hinzu.
Belga ist die führende Nachrichtenagentur des Nachbarlandes mit
Diensten in Französisch und Flämisch. Die Agentur deckt die
europäische Politik in Brüssel, aber auch das sonstige Geschehen in
Benelux ab. Die spanische Politik, das dortige Königshaus und alle
Hauptziele des Tourismus begleitet Europa Press, eine der führenden
Bildagenturen Südwesteuropas. Die Nachrichtenagentur HINA wird für
das internationale dpa-Fotonetzwerk aus Kroatien berichten. Mit der
Kooperation mit dem indischen PTI erschließt dpa ihren Kunden einen
einzigartigen Zugang zum Bildermarkt einer der wichtigsten
aufstrebenden Nationen der Erde.
dpa-Chefredakteur Sven Gösmann unterstreicht: "Schritt für Schritt
wächst unser dpa-Fotonetzwerk. Das ist unsere dpa-Antwort auf die
globalisierte Welt: Öffnung und Zusammenarbeit, nicht Abschottung."
"Wir bieten unseren Kunden unabhängigen, professionellen
Bildjournalismus in noch besserer Qualität", ist dpa-Geschäftsführer
Peter Kropsch überzeugt. "Damit schaffen wir ein für den deutschen
Markt neuartiges Netzwerk professioneller Nachrichtenorganisationen."
Über den neuen dpa-Bildfunk
Seit dem Jahreswechsel 2017 bietet die dpa den internationalen
Teil ihres Bildfunks in völlig neuer Qualität. Statt der
Zusammenarbeit mit einem Partner wird die dpa mit einem
zukunftsweisenden Netzwerk der besten Agenturen der Welt
zusammenarbeiten. Zudem wird das originäre Bildangebot über die
internationalen Hubs der dpa in Buenos Aires, Kairo und Sydney
ausgebaut.
Der Bildfunk wird damit internationaler und zugleich deutscher,
weil alle Bilder künftig für den dpa-Dienst kuratiert und betextet
werden. Wir werden kleiner und zugleich größer, weil die Zahl der
Bilder zwar sinken wird, Auswahl und Qualität jedoch ganz deutlich
steigen werden. Die dpa hat den Wunsch der Kunden nach Klasse statt
Masse, nach einem übersichtlicheren, aber zugleich umfassenderen
Dienst aufgenommen und bieten ihren Kunden einen maßgeschneiderten
Bilderdienst mit den besten Fotos aus der ganzen Welt an. Der
deutlich ausgebaute dpa-Bilddesk wählt, kuratiert und betextet jedes
Bild. Damit wird das Bildangebot nicht nur punktgenau verfügbar. Auch
die automatisierte Verknüpfung der Bilder mit Texten, Videos etc.
geht damit einen entscheidenden Schritt voran. www.dpa.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------
dpa photo network: Belga, Europa Press, HINA and Press Trust of
India are new partners
The Deutsche Presse-Agentur has extended its international photo
network by adding new important partners: in future the agency will
be able draw support for their Europe reporting from the leading
Belgian news agency Belga, the Spanish media group Europa Press and
the Croatian news outlet HINA. At the same time, photo reporting from
the Indian subcontinent is being strengthened: with the Press Trust
of India (PTI), the Indian market leader is joining dpa's photo
network.
Belga is the leading news agency of the neighbouring country with
services in both French and Flemish. The agency covers European
politics in Brussels but also other affairs occurring in the Benelux
countries. Spanish politics, the country's royal family and the main
tourist destinations will be attended to by Europa Press, one of the
leading picture agencies in south west Europe. The news agency HINA
will report from Croatia for dpa's international photo network. With
Indian group PTI's cooperation, dpa opens up to unique access its
clients to the picture market in one of the most important emerging
countries on earth.
dpa Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann emphasises, "Step by step our dpa
photo network is growing. This is dpa's answer to the globalised
world: opening up and cooperating - not self-imposed isolation."
"We provide our customers with independent, professional photo
journalism in even better quality," dpa Managing Director Peter
Kropsch affirms, "In this way, we are creating a network of
professional news organisations that is unprecedented for the German
market."
About the new dpa photo service
As we move into 2017, dpa has vastly improved the quality of the
international section of its photo service. Instead of cooperating
with a single partner, dpa will work with a forward-looking network
comprising the best agencies in the world.
We will expand our existing photo service in the international
hubs of Buenos Aires, Cairo and Sydney. The photo service will thus
become more international and at the same time more German, as all
photos will be in future curated and labelled for the dpa service.
We'll become smaller and yet bigger, as the number of photos will
decrease as the selection and quality increases.
We've responded to customer demand for quality over quantity with
an easy-to-use yet comprehensive service and we offer a tailor-made
photo service with the best photos from across the globe.
The significantly expanded dpa photo desk selects, curates and
labels each photo. This means it will not only be easier to find
exactly what you're looking for, but that the automatic linkage of
photos with text and video is significantly improved. www.dpa.com
------------------------------------------------------------------
La red fotográfica de dpa: Belga, Europa Press, HINA y Press Trust
de India se suman como nuevos socios
La Agencia Alemana de Prensa dpa amplía su red de fotografía
internacional incorporando nuevos e importantes socios. Nuestra
cobertura de temas europeos se amplía al poder nutrirse con efecto
inmediato del material de Belga, la principal agencia de Bélgica, de
la española Europa Press y de la agencia de noticias croata HINA.
También expande la cobertura fotográfica desde el subcontinente indio
a partir de la colaboración con Press Trust of India (PTT), un líder
en el mercado de noticias locales que se suma a la red de dpa.
Belga, eminente agencia de noticias del país europeo, ofrece
servicios en francés y en flamenco. Cubre temas de política europea
en Bruselas y el resto de los acontecimientos de la región conocida
como Benelux. Europa Press, por su parte, una de las más destacadas
agencias de fotografía del sudoeste europeo, brinda material sobre la
política española, los sucesos en torno a la Casa Real y todos los
tópicos del turismo en su país. A estas fuentes se suman HINA, que
aportará imágenes de Croacia para la red internacional de fotografía
de dpa, y PTI de India, una cooperación con la que dpa les abrirá a
sus clientes las puertas a una amplia oferta fotográfica de una de
las regiones más emergentes del mundo.
El redactor en jefe Sven Gösmann destacó que "la red fotográfica
de dpa va creciendo paso a paso". "Esta es nuestra respuesta a un
mundo globalizado: queremos una mayor apertura, una mayor cooperación
y le decimos no al aislamiento."
"A nuestros clientes les ofrecemos un fotoperiodismo
independiente, profesional e incluso de mayor calidad", añadió el CEO
de dpa, Peter Kropsch. "Estamos generando una red totalmente nueva de
organizaciones profesionales de noticias para el mercado alemán",
añadió.
Sobre el nuevo servicio general de fotografía de dpa en alemán
(Bildfunk)
Desde comienzos de 2017 Deutsche Presse-Agentur tiene una oferta
fotográfica internacional con una tónica cualitativa totalmente
nueva. En lugar de ofrecer materiales en cooperación con un único
socio, como en el pasado, pasa a trabajar con una visión de futuro en
red con las mejores agencias del mundo. El socio principal en materia
de breaking-news es Associated Press (AP, Nueva York), el servicio
más reconocido a nivel global en esta materia. A eso se suma una
ampliada oferta fotográfica autónoma a través de nuevas
incorporaciones en nuestras redacciones internacionales de Buenos
Aires, El Cairo y Sydney.
Junto a esta oferta internacional, el servicio central de
fotografía de dpa pasará a ser más alemán, porque todas las imágenes
serán seleccionadas teniendo en cuenta el material del servicio de
texto. Podría decirse que seremos más pequeños y más grandes a la
vez, ya que, si bien la cantidad de fotografías ofrecidas se
reducirá, la selección y la calidad evidenciarán un fuerte
crecimiento. Hemos escuchado de nuestros suscriptores que quieren
calidad en lugar de cantidad, un servicio claro en su visión general
y, al mismo tiempo, una oferta amplia. La mesa de fotografía ampliada
de dpa pondrá a disposición imágenes especialmente seleccionadas a
partir de los textos para brindar un servicio no sólo exacto, sino
además interconectado desde sus diversos formatos de video, foto y
texto. Es un significativo paso hacia adelante. www.dpa.com
