dpa-Fotonetzwerk: Belga, Europa Press, HINA und Press Trust of India sind neue Partner (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) -German, English and Spanish versionDie Deutsche Presse-Agentur hat ihr internationales Fotonetzwerkum wichtige Partner erweitert: Künftig kann die Agentur sich bei derBerichterstattung aus Europa auch auf Bilder der führenden belgischenNachrichtenagentur Belga, der spanischen Europa Press und derkroatischen Nachrichtenagentur HINA stützen. Gleichzeitig wird dieFoto-Berichterstattung vom indischen Subkontinent ausgebaut: Mit demPress Trust of India (PTI) stößt der Marktführer auf dem indischenNachrichtenmarkt zum dpa-Fotonetzwerk hinzu.Belga ist die führende Nachrichtenagentur des Nachbarlandes mitDiensten in Französisch und Flämisch. Die Agentur deckt dieeuropäische Politik in Brüssel, aber auch das sonstige Geschehen inBenelux ab. Die spanische Politik, das dortige Königshaus und alleHauptziele des Tourismus begleitet Europa Press, eine der führendenBildagenturen Südwesteuropas. Die Nachrichtenagentur HINA wird fürdas internationale dpa-Fotonetzwerk aus Kroatien berichten. Mit derKooperation mit dem indischen PTI erschließt dpa ihren Kunden eineneinzigartigen Zugang zum Bildermarkt einer der wichtigstenaufstrebenden Nationen der Erde.dpa-Chefredakteur Sven Gösmann unterstreicht: "Schritt für Schrittwächst unser dpa-Fotonetzwerk. Das ist unsere dpa-Antwort auf dieglobalisierte Welt: Öffnung und Zusammenarbeit, nicht Abschottung.""Wir bieten unseren Kunden unabhängigen, professionellenBildjournalismus in noch besserer Qualität", ist dpa-GeschäftsführerPeter Kropsch überzeugt. "Damit schaffen wir ein für den deutschenMarkt neuartiges Netzwerk professioneller Nachrichtenorganisationen."Über den neuen dpa-BildfunkSeit dem Jahreswechsel 2017 bietet die dpa den internationalenTeil ihres Bildfunks in völlig neuer Qualität. Statt derZusammenarbeit mit einem Partner wird die dpa mit einemzukunftsweisenden Netzwerk der besten Agenturen der Weltzusammenarbeiten. Zudem wird das originäre Bildangebot über dieinternationalen Hubs der dpa in Buenos Aires, Kairo und Sydneyausgebaut.Der Bildfunk wird damit internationaler und zugleich deutscher,weil alle Bilder künftig für den dpa-Dienst kuratiert und betextetwerden. Wir werden kleiner und zugleich größer, weil die Zahl derBilder zwar sinken wird, Auswahl und Qualität jedoch ganz deutlichsteigen werden. Die dpa hat den Wunsch der Kunden nach Klasse stattMasse, nach einem übersichtlicheren, aber zugleich umfassenderenDienst aufgenommen und bieten ihren Kunden einen maßgeschneidertenBilderdienst mit den besten Fotos aus der ganzen Welt an. Derdeutlich ausgebaute dpa-Bilddesk wählt, kuratiert und betextet jedesBild. Damit wird das Bildangebot nicht nur punktgenau verfügbar. Auchdie automatisierte Verknüpfung der Bilder mit Texten, Videos etc.geht damit einen entscheidenden Schritt voran. www.dpa.com-----------------------------------------------------------------dpa photo network: Belga, Europa Press, HINA and Press Trust ofIndia are new partnersThe Deutsche Presse-Agentur has extended its international photonetwork by adding new important partners: in future the agency willbe able draw support for their Europe reporting from the leadingBelgian news agency Belga, the Spanish media group Europa Press andthe Croatian news outlet HINA. At the same time, photo reporting fromthe Indian subcontinent is being strengthened: with the Press Trustof India (PTI), the Indian market leader is joining dpa's photonetwork.Belga is the leading news agency of the neighbouring country withservices in both French and Flemish. The agency covers Europeanpolitics in Brussels but also other affairs occurring in the Beneluxcountries. Spanish politics, the country's royal family and the maintourist destinations will be attended to by Europa Press, one of theleading picture agencies in south west Europe. The news agency HINAwill report from Croatia for dpa's international photo network. WithIndian group PTI's cooperation, dpa opens up to unique access itsclients to the picture market in one of the most important emergingcountries on earth.dpa Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann emphasises, "Step by step our dpaphoto network is growing. This is dpa's answer to the globalisedworld: opening up and cooperating - not self-imposed isolation.""We provide our customers with independent, professional photojournalism in even better quality," dpa Managing Director PeterKropsch affirms, "In this way, we are creating a network ofprofessional news organisations that is unprecedented for the Germanmarket."About the new dpa photo serviceAs we move into 2017, dpa has vastly improved the quality of theinternational section of its photo service. Instead of cooperatingwith a single partner, dpa will work with a forward-looking networkcomprising the best agencies in the world.We will expand our existing photo service in the internationalhubs of Buenos Aires, Cairo and Sydney. The photo service will thusbecome more international and at the same time more German, as allphotos will be in future curated and labelled for the dpa service.We'll become smaller and yet bigger, as the number of photos willdecrease as the selection and quality increases.We've responded to customer demand for quality over quantity withan easy-to-use yet comprehensive service and we offer a tailor-madephoto service with the best photos from across the globe.The significantly expanded dpa photo desk selects, curates andlabels each photo. This means it will not only be easier to findexactly what you're looking for, but that the automatic linkage ofphotos with text and video is significantly improved. www.dpa.com------------------------------------------------------------------La red fotográfica de dpa: Belga, Europa Press, HINA y Press Trustde India se suman como nuevos sociosLa Agencia Alemana de Prensa dpa amplía su red de fotografíainternacional incorporando nuevos e importantes socios. Nuestracobertura de temas europeos se amplía al poder nutrirse con efectoinmediato del material de Belga, la principal agencia de Bélgica, dela española Europa Press y de la agencia de noticias croata HINA.También expande la cobertura fotográfica desde el subcontinente indioa partir de la colaboración con Press Trust of India (PTT), un líderen el mercado de noticias locales que se suma a la red de dpa.Belga, eminente agencia de noticias del país europeo, ofreceservicios en francés y en flamenco. Cubre temas de política europeaen Bruselas y el resto de los acontecimientos de la región conocidacomo Benelux. Europa Press, por su parte, una de las más destacadasagencias de fotografía del sudoeste europeo, brinda material sobre lapolítica española, los sucesos en torno a la Casa Real y todos lostópicos del turismo en su país. A estas fuentes se suman HINA, queaportará imágenes de Croacia para la red internacional de fotografíade dpa, y PTI de India, una cooperación con la que dpa les abrirá asus clientes las puertas a una amplia oferta fotográfica de una delas regiones más emergentes del mundo.El redactor en jefe Sven Gösmann destacó que "la red fotográficade dpa va creciendo paso a paso". "Esta es nuestra respuesta a unmundo globalizado: queremos una mayor apertura, una mayor cooperacióny le decimos no al aislamiento.""A nuestros clientes les ofrecemos un fotoperiodismoindependiente, profesional e incluso de mayor calidad", añadió el CEOde dpa, Peter Kropsch. "Estamos generando una red totalmente nueva deorganizaciones profesionales de noticias para el mercado alemán",añadió.Sobre el nuevo servicio general de fotografía de dpa en alemán(Bildfunk)Desde comienzos de 2017 Deutsche Presse-Agentur tiene una ofertafotográfica internacional con una tónica cualitativa totalmentenueva. En lugar de ofrecer materiales en cooperación con un únicosocio, como en el pasado, pasa a trabajar con una visión de futuro enred con las mejores agencias del mundo. El socio principal en materiade breaking-news es Associated Press (AP, Nueva York), el serviciomás reconocido a nivel global en esta materia. A eso se suma unaampliada oferta fotográfica autónoma a través de nuevasincorporaciones en nuestras redacciones internacionales de BuenosAires, El Cairo y Sydney.Junto a esta oferta internacional, el servicio central defotografía de dpa pasará a ser más alemán, porque todas las imágenesserán seleccionadas teniendo en cuenta el material del servicio detexto. Podría decirse que seremos más pequeños y más grandes a lavez, ya que, si bien la cantidad de fotografías ofrecidas sereducirá, la selección y la calidad evidenciarán un fuertecrecimiento. Hemos escuchado de nuestros suscriptores que quierencalidad en lugar de cantidad, un servicio claro en su visión generaly, al mismo tiempo, una oferta amplia. La mesa de fotografía ampliadade dpa pondrá a disposición imágenes especialmente seleccionadas apartir de los textos para brindar un servicio no sólo exacto, sinoademás interconectado desde sus diversos formatos de video, foto ytexto. Es un significativo paso hacia adelante. www.dpa.comPressekontakt:dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbHChris MelzerLeiter UnternehmenskommunikationTelefon: +49 30 2852 31103E-Mail: melzer.chris@dpa.comOriginal-Content von: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell