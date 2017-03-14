Erweiterte Funktionen


dpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations on U.K. stocks




14.03.17 11:19
dpa-AFX


FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.

K. stocks this morning as follows:


Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 14.03.2017 - 11.00 am


- CITIGROUP RAISES LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PRICE TARGET TO 3700 (3400) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN RAISES UBM PLC PRICE TARGET TO 857 (820) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JEFFERIES CUTS STANDARD LIFE TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 398 PENCE - JPMORGAN RAISES ESURE GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 260 (230) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES KINGFISHER PRICE TARGET TO 288 (280) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - MACQUARIE RAISES PAYSAFE PRICE TARGET TO 507 (442) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - PANMURE CUTS JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 1120 PENCE - RBC RAISES DECHRA PHARMACEUTICA TARGET TO 1890 (1630) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC RAISES TELIT COMMUNICATIONS TARGET TO 375 (325) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - UBS RAISES PARAGON GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 455 (425) PENCE - 'BUY'


