dpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations on U.K. stocks

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.



K. stocks this morning as follows:

Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 14.02.2017 - 11.00 am

- BERENBERG CUTS RESTAURANT GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 300 (350) PENCE - 'HOLD' - BERENBERG RAISES ELEMENTIS PRICE TARGET TO 305 (285) PENCE - 'HOLD' - BERENBERG RAISES RECKITT BENCKISER PRICE TARGET TO 8500 (7900) PENCE - 'BUY' - LIBERUM RAISES TATE & LYLE PRICE TARGET TO 810 (770) PENCE - 'BUY' - LIBERUM RAISES UDG HEALTHCARE PRICE TARGET TO 760 (730) PENCE - 'BUY' - MERRILL LYNCH RAISES ANTOFAGASTA TO 'BUY' ('UNDERPERFORM') - TARGET 1050 PENCE - MORGAN STANLEY CUTS COBHAM PRICE TARGET TO 135 (160) PENCE - 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' - RBC CAPITAL INITIATES VIRGIN MONEY WITH 'OUTPERFORM' - TARGET 415 PENCE - UBS RAISES MELROSE INDUSTRIES PRICE TARGET TO 235 (200) PENCE - 'BUY'

dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

MMMM