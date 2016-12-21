dpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations on U.K. stocks

Erweiterte Funktionen


21.12.16 11:22
dpa-AFX


FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.

K. stocks this morning as follows:


Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 21.12.2016 - 11.00 am


- GOLDMAN CUTS CAPITA GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 595 (771) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JEFFERIES INITIATES JAMES FISHER WITH 'HOLD' - TARGET 1570 PENCE - JEFFERIES RAISES NMC HEALTH PRICE TARGET TO 1930 (1825) PENCE - 'BUY' - LIBERUM RAISES TARSUS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 375 (350) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC RAISES SHAWBROOK TO SECTOR PERFORM (UNDERPERFORM) - TARGET 280 (210) PENCE - S&P GLOBAL RAISES LLOYDS PRICE TARGET TO 75 (62) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES BP TO 'BUY' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 550 (500) PENCE


dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information.



MMMM


