dpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations on U.K. stocks

23.12.16 11:24
dpa-AFX
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.
K. stocks this morning as follows:
- GOLDMAN CUTS JUST EAT PRICE TARGET TO 870 (880) PENCE - 'CONVICTION BUY LIST' - GOLDMAN CUTS RECKITT BENCKISER PRICE TARGET TO 7130 (7430) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - HSBC RAISES ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY TO 'BUY' ('HOLD') - TARGET 5255 (4600) PENCE
- TRADERS: KEPLER CHEUVREUX STARTS ASTRAZENECA WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 5000 PENCE
