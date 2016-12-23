dpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations on U.K. stocks

Erweiterte Funktionen


23.12.16 11:24
dpa-AFX


FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.

K. stocks this morning as follows:


Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 23.12.2016 - 11.00 am


- GOLDMAN CUTS JUST EAT PRICE TARGET TO 870 (880) PENCE - 'CONVICTION BUY LIST' - GOLDMAN CUTS RECKITT BENCKISER PRICE TARGET TO 7130 (7430) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - HSBC RAISES ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY TO 'BUY' ('HOLD') - TARGET 5255 (4600) PENCE


- TRADERS: KEPLER CHEUVREUX STARTS ASTRAZENECA WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 5000 PENCE


dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information.



