Erweiterte Funktionen


dpa-AFX International ProFeed: Contact details




22.03.17 05:02
dpa-AFX


FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX)- Welcome to the newswire of dpa-AFX International ProFeed.


You are able to reach the Editor-on-Duty via telephone at 0049-69-92022 425


All times referred to are provided in CEST or CET.


Responsible for the news service under the Press laws of the Federal Republic of Germany:


Martin Kalverkamp


Editorial:


The Editorial Desk can be reached at:


dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH Gutleutstrasse 110 D-60327 Frankfurt/Main phone: 0049-69-92022-425 fax: 0049-69- 92022-449 e-mail: rm@dpa-AFX.de www.dpa-AFX.de Copyright: Copyright RTTNews/ dpa-AFX. All rights reserved. Re-Sale, Re-Publishing and permanent electronic storage of RTT News/dpa-AFX news items is prohibited, except by prior written permission.


Sales contact:


The dpa-AFX sales department can be contacted at: phone: 0049-69-92022-457 fax: 0049-69-92022-420 e-mail: sales@dpa-AFX.de


dpa-AFX is one of the leading news wires for real-time financial and economic news coverage in German-speaking Central Europe. dpa-AFX editors provide independent, reliable and fast news items for institutional and private investors. Apart from the news wire's own long-standing contacts to traders, analysts and other professional sources, its editors rely on its international partner network of RTTNews New York and the global networks of its share-holders Deutsche Presse Agentur (dpa) Hamburg/Berlin, Germany and Austria Presse Agentur (APA), Vienna, Austria



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: LifeWatch publi [...]
07:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: Financial year succ [...]
07:07 , dpa-AFX
Costco Betting Big On Grocery Delivery With [...]
07:03 , dpa-AFX
WDH/Japans Exporte legen dritten Monat in F [...]
07:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Gruner+Jahr, STERN / stern-RTL-Wahltr [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...