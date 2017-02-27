dpa-AFX International ProFeed: Contact details
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX)- Welcome to the newswire of dpa-AFX International ProFeed.
You are able to reach the Editor-on-Duty via telephone at 0049-69-92022 425
All times referred to are provided in CEST or CET.
Responsible for the news service under the Press laws of the Federal Republic of Germany:
Martin Kalverkamp
Editorial:
The Editorial Desk can be reached at:
dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH Gutleutstrasse 110 D-60327 Frankfurt/Main phone: 0049-69-92022-425 fax: 0049-69- 92022-449 e-mail: rm@dpa-AFX.de www.dpa-AFX.de Copyright: Copyright RTTNews/ dpa-AFX. All rights reserved. Re-Sale, Re-Publishing and permanent electronic storage of RTT News/dpa-AFX news items is prohibited, except by prior written permission.
Sales contact:
The dpa-AFX sales department can be contacted at: phone: 0049-69-92022-457 fax: 0049-69-92022-420 e-mail: sales@dpa-AFX.de
dpa-AFX is one of the leading news wires for real-time financial and economic news coverage in German-speaking Central Europe. dpa-AFX editors provide independent, reliable and fast news items for institutional and private investors. Apart from the news wire's own long-standing contacts to traders, analysts and other professional sources, its editors rely on its international partner network of RTTNews New York and the global networks of its share-holders Deutsche Presse Agentur (dpa) Hamburg/Berlin, Germany and Austria Presse Agentur (APA), Vienna, Austria
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|51,90 €
|52,95 €
|-1,05 €
|-1,98%
|24.02./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006632003
|663200
|53,91 €
|32,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|51,733 €
|-2,39%
|24.02.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|56,00 $
|+0,13%
|22.02.17
|Hannover
|52,73 €
|+0,06%
|24.02.17
|Hamburg
|52,73 €
|+0,04%
|24.02.17
|Stuttgart
|51,695 €
|0,00%
|24.02.17
|München
|52,05 €
|-1,23%
|24.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|52,70 €
|-1,72%
|24.02.17
|Berlin
|52,70 €
|-1,86%
|24.02.17
|Xetra
|51,90 €
|-1,98%
|24.02.17
|Frankfurt
|51,801 €
|-2,45%
|24.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|443
|Morpho:Marktreife Partnerprojekt.
|24.02.17
|2657
|MOR: Pipelinefortschritte führen.
|27.12.16
|2
|der Kurs von Morphosys komm.
|15.12.16
|1
|Löschung
|23.04.16
|12
|November, kaufen oder warten?.
|02.07.15