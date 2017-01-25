dpa-AFX International ProFeed: Contact details

Erweiterte Funktionen


25.01.17 05:01
dpa-AFX


FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX)- Welcome to the newswire of dpa-AFX International ProFeed.


You are able to reach the Editor-on-Duty via telephone at 0049-69-92022 425


All times referred to are provided in CEST or CET.


Responsible for the news service under the Press laws of the Federal Republic of Germany:


Martin Kalverkamp


Editorial:


The Editorial Desk can be reached at:


dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH Gutleutstrasse 110 D-60327 Frankfurt/Main phone: 0049-69-92022-425 fax: 0049-69- 92022-449 e-mail: rm@dpa-AFX.de www.dpa-AFX.de Copyright: Copyright RTTNews/ dpa-AFX. All rights reserved. Re-Sale, Re-Publishing and permanent electronic storage of RTT News/dpa-AFX news items is prohibited, except by prior written permission.


Sales contact:


The dpa-AFX sales department can be contacted at: phone: 0049-69-92022-457 fax: 0049-69-92022-420 e-mail: sales@dpa-AFX.de


dpa-AFX is one of the leading news wires for real-time financial and economic news coverage in German-speaking Central Europe. dpa-AFX editors provide independent, reliable and fast news items for institutional and private investors. Apart from the news wire's own long-standing contacts to traders, analysts and other professional sources, its editors rely on its international partner network of RTTNews New York and the global networks of its share-holders Deutsche Presse Agentur (dpa) Hamburg/Berlin, Germany and Austria Presse Agentur (APA), Vienna, Austria



