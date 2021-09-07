Erweiterte Funktionen



discoverIE Group - High-margin acquisitions




07.09.21 13:26
Edison Investment Research

discoverIE has made two acquisitions of design and manufacturing (D&M) businesses for a total of £77m in cash. This is in line with the company’s strategy to grow the D&M division and provides scope for cross-selling as well as increasing access to non-European markets. Both acquisitions have high operating margins (20%+), helping the group in its quest to drive underlying operating margins towards its four-year target of 12.5% from last year’s 7.7%. The acquisitions were part-funded by an over-subscribed placing that raised gross proceeds of £55m.

