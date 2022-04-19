Erweiterte Funktionen
discoverIE Group - Entering FY23 in a strong position
19.04.22 09:32
Edison Investment Research
discoverIE continued to see strong order intake and sales in the remaining two months of FY22, closing the year ahead of board expectations. FY22 revenue grew 25% y-o-y and on an organic basis, revenue grew 17% and orders by 36%, to end the year with a record order book. We have upgraded our underlying EPS forecasts by 4.0% for FY22 and 2.5% for FY23.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,30 €
|8,75 €
|0,55 €
|+6,29%
|19.04./12:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0000055888
|876004
|14,60 €
|8,35 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
