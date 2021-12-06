bet-at-home - FY21 guidance reiterated

Erweiterte Funktionen



bet-at-home (BAH) has reported headline figures for its delayed Q321 results. The results reflect a combination of a tough comparative from Q320, the ongoing effects of German regulation changes from the middle of October 2020, and evidence of good cost control. Full financials have not been disclosed as the company continues to evaluate the accounting treatment of activities post the decision to cease some operations in Austria. Management has reiterated its guidance for FY21, indicating a better performance on an underlying basis.

