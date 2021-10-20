Erweiterte Funktionen
bet-at-home - Austrian litigation claims mount
20.10.21 08:00
Edison Investment Research
bet-at-home (BAH) made its first provision (€3.2m) for the reimbursement of player losses arising in its Austrian online casino offer in H121. A recent domestic legal decision means that more favourable rulings on appeal, as management expected, are unlikely in a reasonable timeframe. As a result, management has decided to suspend its online casino offering in Austria, and provided a further €21.4m to cover claims that continue to increase. Management now guides to an EBITDA loss in FY21, making the payment of a dividend unlikely.
Finanztrends Video zu bet-at-home.com
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,50 €
|19,02 €
|-0,52 €
|-2,73%
|20.10./12:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0DNAY5
|A0DNAY
|47,70 €
|18,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,38 €
|-3,47%
|12:21
|Hamburg
|18,96 €
|+0,32%
|08:09
|München
|19,00 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Stuttgart
|18,32 €
|-1,82%
|12:00
|Frankfurt
|18,76 €
|-2,49%
|09:20
|Xetra
|18,50 €
|-2,73%
|12:07
|Düsseldorf
|18,26 €
|-4,00%
|12:01
|Berlin
|18,38 €
|-4,57%
|11:59
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2274
|BET-AT-HOME-COM - Ausbruc.
|19.10.21
|15
|Dividende 6%
|20.07.21
|Löschung
|06.02.18
|Löschung
|03.06.17
|5
|Löschung
|14.08.12