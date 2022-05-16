bet-at-home - A year of consolidation

Finanztrends Video zu bet-at-home.com



bet-at-home (BAH) is an established European online sports betting and casino gaming provider. It largely operates in regulated markets and seeks formal licences in markets where it already operates when possible. The formal regulation of a market is typically positive for the operators in the long term, but can lead to short-term disruption to the revenue growth and profitability of the operators. Management expects FY22 will be a year of consolidation as BAH restructures following the challenges presented in FY21 and the decision to withdraw from Austria. There is potential better news flow towards the end of the year if BAH is awarded new licences in Poland and the Netherlands, where it already has high brand awareness.