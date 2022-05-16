Erweiterte Funktionen



bet-at-home - A year of consolidation




16.05.22 14:12
Edison Investment Research

bet-at-home (BAH) is an established European online sports betting and casino gaming provider. It largely operates in regulated markets and seeks formal licences in markets where it already operates when possible. The formal regulation of a market is typically positive for the operators in the long term, but can lead to short-term disruption to the revenue growth and profitability of the operators. Management expects FY22 will be a year of consolidation as BAH restructures following the challenges presented in FY21 and the decision to withdraw from Austria. There is potential better news flow towards the end of the year if BAH is awarded new licences in Poland and the Netherlands, where it already has high brand awareness.

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Uran-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu bet-at-home.com


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,04 € 14,76 € 0,28 € +1,90% 16.05./17:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0DNAY5 A0DNAY 45,55 € 11,18 €
Werte im Artikel
15,04 plus
+1,90%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,04 € +1,90%  17:34
Stuttgart 14,80 € +1,65%  17:15
Düsseldorf 14,72 € +1,38%  17:00
Frankfurt 14,76 € +0,41%  17:15
Hamburg 14,82 € +0,27%  08:15
Xetra 14,80 € +0,14%  17:30
Berlin 14,78 € +0,14%  16:48
München 14,56 € 0,00%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2317 BET-AT-HOME-COM - Ausbruc. 06.04.22
15 Dividende 6% 20.07.21
  Löschung 06.02.18
  Löschung 03.06.17
5 Löschung 14.08.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...