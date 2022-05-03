Erweiterte Funktionen
abrdn Asian Income Fund - A core option for Asian income and capital growth
03.05.22 08:48
Edison Investment Research
abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) is a core option for investors seeking a combination of higher income and growing capital and income from Asian equities. abrdn uses its long-established investment process to structure a portfolio of high-quality companies that it considers to be undervalued and that in aggregate pay a premium and grow income. This process has provided investors with good long-term total returns.
