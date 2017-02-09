Zurich Insurance Q4 Profit, BOP Climbs

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Zurich Insurance Group":

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was $685 million, compared to a loss of $424 million a year ago.





Business operating profit or BOP was $1.1 billion, up 167% from the prior year period.

For fiscal 2016, attributable net income climbed 74 percent to $3.2 billion, driven by improved profitability in General Insurance and continued growth in Global Life and Farmers. Earnings per share grew 73 percent to $21.36.

BOP for the full-year was $4.5 billion, up 55% from the prior year.

General Insurance gross written premiums and policy fees dropped 3 percent to $33.12 billion.

Further, the company's Board proposed dividend of 17 Swiss francs per share for 2016.

