Zurich Insurance Q4 Profit, BOP Climbs
09.02.17 07:27
dpa-AFX
ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was $685 million, compared to a loss of $424 million a year ago.
Business operating profit or BOP was $1.1 billion, up 167% from the prior year period.
For fiscal 2016, attributable net income climbed 74 percent to $3.2 billion, driven by improved profitability in General Insurance and continued growth in Global Life and Farmers. Earnings per share grew 73 percent to $21.36.
BOP for the full-year was $4.5 billion, up 55% from the prior year.
General Insurance gross written premiums and policy fees dropped 3 percent to $33.12 billion.
Further, the company's Board proposed dividend of 17 Swiss francs per share for 2016.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|268,00 €
|267,279 €
|0,721 €
|+0,27%
|09.02./08:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0011075394
|579919
|271,45 €
|178,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|268,00 €
|+0,27%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|268,81 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Frankfurt
|264,659 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Hamburg
|266,95 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|München
|266,99 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Stuttgart
|265,042 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Xetra
|266,00 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Berlin
|267,01 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|285,50 $
|-1,09%
|06.02.17
