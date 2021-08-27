Erweiterte Funktionen
Zoom Video-Aktie: Wachstum im nächsten Jahr wahrscheinlich?
27.08.21 09:19
Finanztrends
Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) hat das Potenzial, die nächste große Plattform zu werden, so ein Analyst von Morgan Stanley.
Der Zoom Video-Analyst: Meta Marshall, Analystin bei Morgan Stanley, stufte die Zoom Video-Aktie von “Equal-weight” auf “Overweight” hoch und erhöhte das Kursziel von $360 auf $400.
Die Zoom Video-These
Die Bewertung von Zoom Video hat sich vor den Katalysatoren in der zweiten Jahreshälfte ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!
zur Originalmeldung
