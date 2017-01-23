Zions Bancorp Announces 42% Advance In Q4 Profit
23.01.17 22:30
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $124.99 million, or $0.60 per share. This was up from $88.20 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $124.99 Mln. vs. $88.20 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|42,31 $
|42,46 $
|-0,15 $
|-0,35%
|23.01./22:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|44,33 $
|19,65 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,935 €
|0,00%
|19.01.17
|Nasdaq
|42,31 $
|-0,35%
|22:00
|Berlin
|39,35 €
|-0,39%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|39,242 €
|-0,79%
|08:25
|Stuttgart
|39,257 €
|-0,80%
|16:51
|Düsseldorf
|39,315 €
|-0,93%
|10:04
