Zions Bancorp Announces 42% Advance In Q4 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line advanced to $124.99 million, or $0.60 per share. This was up from $88.20 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $124.99 Mln. vs. $88.20 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

