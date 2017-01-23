Erweiterte Funktionen

Zions Bancorp Announces 42% Advance In Q4 Profit




23.01.17 22:30
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $124.99 million, or $0.60 per share. This was up from $88.20 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $124.99 Mln. vs. $88.20 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



