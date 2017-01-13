Zimmer Biomet To Pay More Than $30 Mln To Resolve US Bribery Probe

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that a Warsaw, Ind.



-based medical device manufacturer Biomet has agreed to pay more than $30 million to resolve parallel SEC and Department of Justice investigations into the company's repeat violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Biomet first faced FCPA charges from the SEC and entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice in March 2012, agreeing to pay more than $22 million to settle both cases.

As part of the SEC settlement, Biomet agreed to retain an independent compliance consultant to review its FCPA compliance program. After the settlement as Biomet was implementing recommendations from the independent monitor, the company learned about potential anti-bribery violations in Brazil and Mexico and notified the monitor and the SEC in 2013.

The SEC's order found that Biomet continued to interact and improperly record transactions with a known prohibited distributor in Brazil, and used a third-party customs broker to pay bribes to Mexican customs officials to facilitate the importation and smuggling of unregistered and mislabeled dental products.

Biomet, which has since been acquired by Zimmer Holdings and renamed Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH), agreed to pay more than $5.82 million in disgorgement plus $702,705 in interest and a $6.5 million penalty for a total of more than $13 million. Zimmer Biomet also agreed to retain an independent compliance monitor for a three-year period to review its FCPA policies. As part of the deferred prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice, Zimmer Biomet agreed to pay a fine of more than $17.46 million.

