Zimmer Biomet Sees Q4 Sales Above View

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



(ZBH) said that it expects fourth quarter net sales to be approximately $2.013 billion, an increase of 4.1% over the prior year period. On an adjusted, constant currency basis, revenue increased by 4.4% over the prior year period, with the recently acquired LDR Holding Corporation contributing approximately 230 basis points.

Excluding the contribution from the LDR transaction and adjusting for one less billing day in the quarter, the Company estimates that fourth quarter revenues increased 3.5% over the fourth quarter of 2015. Previously, the Company had estimated fourth quarter revenue growth to be in a range of 1.0% to 2.0% on a similar basis.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $1.97 billion for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Preliminary full year net sales are projected to be $7.684 billion, an increase of 28.1% over the prior year. On a constant currency, adjusted pro forma basis, the Company expects that full year revenue increased by 3.4% over the prior year, with the recently acquired LDR Holding Corporation contributing approximately 110 basis points.

Full year revenues increased by 2.3% on a constant currency, adjusted pro forma basis, excluding the contribution from the LDR transaction. Previously, the Company had estimated full year revenue growth to be in a range of 1.65% to 1.90% on a similar basis.

The Company now expects full year 2016 adjusted earnings per share to be towards the upper end of the previously estimated range of $7.90 to $7.95.

Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2016 earnings of $7.92 per share on annual revenues of $7.64 billion.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM