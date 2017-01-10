Erweiterte Funktionen



Zimmer Biomet Sees Q4 Sales Above View




10.01.17 14:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

(ZBH) said that it expects fourth quarter net sales to be approximately $2.013 billion, an increase of 4.1% over the prior year period. On an adjusted, constant currency basis, revenue increased by 4.4% over the prior year period, with the recently acquired LDR Holding Corporation contributing approximately 230 basis points.


Excluding the contribution from the LDR transaction and adjusting for one less billing day in the quarter, the Company estimates that fourth quarter revenues increased 3.5% over the fourth quarter of 2015. Previously, the Company had estimated fourth quarter revenue growth to be in a range of 1.0% to 2.0% on a similar basis.


Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $1.97 billion for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Preliminary full year net sales are projected to be $7.684 billion, an increase of 28.1% over the prior year. On a constant currency, adjusted pro forma basis, the Company expects that full year revenue increased by 3.4% over the prior year, with the recently acquired LDR Holding Corporation contributing approximately 110 basis points.


Full year revenues increased by 2.3% on a constant currency, adjusted pro forma basis, excluding the contribution from the LDR transaction. Previously, the Company had estimated full year revenue growth to be in a range of 1.65% to 1.90% on a similar basis.


The Company now expects full year 2016 adjusted earnings per share to be towards the upper end of the previously estimated range of $7.90 to $7.95.


Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2016 earnings of $7.92 per share on annual revenues of $7.64 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
102,70 € 101,13 € 1,57 € +1,55% 10.01./15:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US98956P1021 753718 119,69 € 81,05 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		102,70 € +1,55%  13:47
Frankfurt 101,699 € +2,92%  13:37
Düsseldorf 100,53 € +1,96%  09:19
Stuttgart 102,82 € +1,61%  14:13
Berlin 100,40 € +1,60%  08:12
München 100,48 € +1,10%  08:00
NYSE 107,00 $ 0,00%  09.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...