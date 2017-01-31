Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Reveals 1% Advance In Q4 Earnings

Erweiterte Funktionen



31.01.17 13:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

(ZBH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $434.1 million, or $2.14 per share. This was higher than $428.3 million, or $2.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $2.01 billion. This was up from $1.93 billion last year.


Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $434.1 Mln. vs. $428.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.4% -EPS (Q4): $2.14 vs. $2.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.4% -Analysts Estimate: $2.11 -Revenue (Q4): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.1%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



