Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Reports 23% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line
31.01.17 13:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
(ZBH) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $1.61 billion, or $2.14 per share. This was higher than $1.31 billion, or $2.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $2.01 billion. This was up from $1.93 billion last year.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.61 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.9% -EPS (Q4): $2.14 vs. $2.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.4% -Analysts Estimate: $2.11 -Revenue (Q4): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.1%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
